Your Brand Page, CEO Profile and Advocacy Program Work Together — and Get Results

Ever wonder how your company page, CEO profile, and advocacy program audiences differ? How many of the people are employees vs non-employees? What the overlap is?

Well, we’ve started doing some audience analysis work for EveryoneSocial customers to answer these questions.

Below is an analysis we did for one customer and it highlights why it’s SO important to invest in all three of these.

An Overview of Our Findings

Brand pages may be the most commonly used, but you’re leaving massive reach and engagement opportunities on the table if you haven’t also activated your senior leaders and your employees. Just take a look.

Advocacy program

2,000 posts over the last 6 months

$0 spent on paid promotion (ads)

50,000 engagements

11% of those who engaged are employees

89% are non-employees

2,500+ people engaged multiple times

27% were VPs and above (VP to CXO)

CEO profile

38 posts over the last 6 months

$100,000 estimated spent on paid promotion (ads)

38,000 engagements

10% of those who engaged were employees

90% were non-employees

1,000+ people engaged multiple times

29% were VPs and above (VP to CXO)

Brand page

82 posts over the last 6 months

$200,000 estimated spent on paid promotion (ads)

70,000 engagements

8% of the people who engaged were employees

92% were non-employees

1,300 people engaged multiple times

19% were VPs and above (VP to CXO)

Overlap analysis

This is where things got REALLY interesting. The total audience overlap among the advocacy program, their CEO, and their brand page? Just 5%!

Looking at it from the opposite direction, 95% of the audience who engaged across brand page posts, executive posts, and employee advocate posts were unique.

Clearly, doing all three is how you reach the biggest audience.

Advocacy Works Hand in Hand with Brand Pages and Execs

The main thing this analysis points to is that, for marketing and comms teams, employee advocacy is an extremely efficient way to reach a broader audience in the MOST authentic manner.

Some teams continue to see advocacy as an outlier, like it’s not the same as brand pages or a CEO’s LinkedIn profile. To the contrary, they’re all arrows in the same quiver.

With advocacy there a few things to really get excited about:

Your people WANT to share your content.

It doesn’t require ANY paid promotion — you’ll never have to put a dollar toward boosting employees posts.

It requires very little effort to run an advocacy program on EveryoneSocial.

Ready to get started? Let’s find out how many of your employees are already active on social!