Take a Look at Our Employer Brand in Action

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the last few years, it’s this: People love to share content about their workplace.

This could be company wins, behind-the-scenes videos of office life, postings for open roles, personal interview experiences, or even photos of company snacks.

These varied posts all fit under the umbrella of employer branding content, which is consistently some of the top-performing content shared from EveryoneSocial across all our clients.

EveryoneSocial employees are especially great at sharing this type of content on social media, which is illustrated by something that happened recently.

Our head of support was interviewing a job applicant, and the applicant said something that caught his attention:

It doesn’t seem that crazy to me though.

The employee who shared this experience is an active LinkedIn user with more than 2,000 followers, and he consistently posts great content. So it doesn’t surprise me to hear that this applicant follows him and gained insights into employee advocacy through that connection.

This is a small yet powerful illustration of the impact of employee advocacy — as well as a fantastic example of EveryoneSocial’s employer brand at work.

It demonstrates how our employees’ active participation in sharing their experiences and insights sparks curiosity and engagement among potential candidates. Plus, it contributes to shaping our company’s reputation and attracting top talent.

By showcasing our culture, values, and expertise on social media, we create opportunities for individuals like this applicant to connect with us on a deeper level and envision themselves as part of our team.

And that’s what employer branding content is all about.

