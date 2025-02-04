Why the World’s Largest Advocacy Programs Run on EveryoneSocial

Log in Schedule Demo

Cameron Brain

CEO

2 minute read

Below is a message I received from a new connection last week. His team uses an advocacy tool that came bundled with their larger social media management stack.

Many teams we meet with are in the same boat: They use an advocacy tool like Sprinklr or Sprout that comes bundled with a larger social media marketing solution.

(Here’s why you shouldn’t do that.)

These teams typically assume there aren’t many differences between their bundled advocacy tool and EveryoneSocial, but what they come to learn after a single call with us is that the differences are MASSIVE.

The reason why is simple: Advocacy tools that come bundled with larger social media management solutions haven’t received any development or innovation for years.

The companies that sell them have never seen advocacy as a priority. It doesn’t make them as much money as their publishing and ads tools, so the advocacy sides of things doesn’t get any investment.

For us at EveryoneSocial, every minute of our time and every dollar we spend goes toward the improvement of our platform to ensure our customers have the most successful advocacy programs that generate incredible ROI.

That’s why the differences are massive and why the largest advocacy programs in the world — including Amazon’s, Meta’s, and NVIDIA’s — run on EveryoneSocial.

So if you’re using a bundled advocacy tool, we’d love to connect and show you what you’re missing out on.

You’ll see that it’s like going from The Flintstones to The Jetsons.

