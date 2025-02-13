10 of the Most Engaged Social Posts Shared in 2024

We recently took a look at the most engaged content that was shared from EveryoneSocial in 2024, and it’s proof that authentic, employee-generated content wins every time.

Scroll down to see which posts took the top spots, see why they performed so well, and get some tips to create your own high-performing social content.

1. Share a laugh.

This meme may be a deep cut, but it clearly has an audience, as this post from Daniel Abib, an Amazon Web Services senior specialist solutions architect, demonstrates.

In addition to more than 11,000 likes, this LinkedIn post also garnered 200+ comments and nearly 400 reposts.

Why? Because it involves a timely event with niche, humorous content that speaks directly to Abib’s audience.

2. Keep it short and sweet — and real.

One of the top-performing posts from EveryoneSocial last year is simply a 5-second video of the JLL Tampa office posted by an employee — and it amassed nearly 7,000 likes and more than 160 comments.

That’s more engagements than many posts by Fortune 500 CEOs receive! 😮

Haley Mott, a former associate at JLL, shared the video to LinkedIn in April, and she credits her post’s high engagement to the fact that it’s short, sweet, and 100% authentic. If this isn’t an example of the power of employee advocacy we don’t know what is.

3. Go behind the scenes with execs.

There’s a reason why United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has nearly 220,000 LinkedIn followers: He doesn’t just share company updates, but he also takes his followers behind the scenes of the company and shares personal updates.

Many of 2024’s most engaged social shares came from Kirby, which truly illustrates the power of activating execs.

4. Let a picture speak for itself.

It didn’t take a lot of words for Rubrik CEO Bipul Sinha to share the big news of his company completing its IPO in April.

Sometimes a great picture is all you need for a highly engaging social post.

5. Showcase events.

People love to see what employees at the world’s top companies are up to, so it’s no wonder that this short video from NVIDIA Principal Engineer Dustin Franklin amassed so many engagements.

Also, don’t underestimate the power of cute. There’s a reason why social posts featuring animals and children perform well — and apparently this includes adorable robots as well.

6. Give thanks.

Expressing gratitude is always appreciated. And doing so on social media is a great way to showcase authenticity and vulnerability, enabling followers to more easily make a human connection with the poster.

Capgemni CEO Anirban Bose also tags only people whom he knows personally and are likely to respond to his post, which is proven way to increase engagement on your posts and make the LinkedIn algorithm work for you.

7. Offer insights and ask questions.

People love to get a behind-the-scenes look at others’ lives, especially those at innovative companies like Coupa. It’s why day-in-the-life content like Rouven Kramer’s post above is some of the most engaged employee-shared posts.

Kramer’s post accrued more than 6,500 likes and more than 700 comments because he shares details about his daily life, states his opinion, and outright asks for others to weigh in. Simply asking questions like this is an effective way to jumpstart discussions that’ll further increase a post’s engagement.

8. Provide helpful information and guidance.

A study by The New York Times Consumer Insight Group reveals that one of the top reasons why we share on social media is to provide our audience with valuable informative. And that’s exactly why this post from Fred Hoskyns, an account engineer at Amazon Web Services performed os well.

He doesn’t only share big company news with his followers, but he also provides resources, invites people to sign up for updates, and asks others to share their certification study tips.

9. Say something positive.

Social media often isn’t the place we turn to for good news. After all, we see far many headlines about “doomscrolling” than we do “gleefreshing.”

But when it comes to what generates the most shares on social, news with a positive spin outperforms the negative. In fact, one study found that of the top 1,000 articles shared on social media, more than two-thirds had a positive tone.

So go on and share the good stuff you and your company are doing!

10. Share hiring updates.

Job-related posts are some of the top-performing content shared from EveryoneSocial, so it doesn’t surprise us that this LinkedIn post from Supriya Chandel, leadership recruiter at Meta, garnered so many likes and comments.

People want to be in the know about open positions and new opportunities, and the best place to finds those is often within your own network. It’s why 79% of job seekers use social media in their search.

Share Content that Gets Results

Hopefully these most engaged posts of 2024 gave you some ideas about the kind of content to share on your brand page and your own social accounts.

And, of course, shares like these are great examples of the kind of content that make high-performing Engage posts in EveryoneSocial.

Want to level up your content and social engagement? Book a demo — and maybe you’ll see your employees’ posts on our list next year.