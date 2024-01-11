Social Media Insights: What Data Really Matters In 2024?

There’s only one reason any company invests in social media anything: to reach their target audiences.

Target accounts, prospects, customers, partners, potential hires, etc.

Unfortunately this isn’t something that the majority of smm teams are doing.

Some are aware that this is the question they should be answering but they don’t know how to go about doing it.

And there are others who aren’t aware that this is how their ultimate boss (e.g., the CMO) measures success.

As we all know, EVERYONE you want to reach is on social media. It is THE channel for building awareness, engagement, and driving action.

And as many have discovered, the best way to reach your target audiences is via your own people: your executives, staff, partners, customers, etc.

As we look across our customers, it’s clear that those who are going to successfully reach their target audiences in 2024 are going to be those that do two things:

Activate the maximum number of their people to serve as advocates Definitively tie the outcomes they generate to the audiences your company needs to reach

To start, we’d like to help you understand how many of your people are already active and posting on social by providing.

No matter if you already have a program or are looking to launch one, we promise you’ll be surprised by what we come back to you with.

Simply fill out this form and we’ll conduct an audit of who at your company is already active and engaging on social media.

We’ll send you a report that includes the following: