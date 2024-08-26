Why You Shouldn’t Choose Sprinklr or Sprout for Advocacy

Many companies are drawn to consolidated social media solutions like Sprinklr and Sprout. After all, they promise to help you reach your employee advocacy goals while saving you time and money.

However, these tools often fall short of providing the necessary features and functionality for a successful advocacy program. Why? Because advocacy isn’t their priority, so they don’t invest in it.

To them, advocacy is just another thing to upsell a client on or check a box for on an RFP, leading to advocacy programs that are simply too time- and labor-intensive. In turn, people rarely use the tool, the company doesn’t get any valuable data, and ROI is lackluster.

Let’s break down why all-in-one solutions like Sprinklr and Sprout shouldn’t be used for employee advocacy.

Core Issues with Sprinklr and Sprout

1. High cost

Not only are Sprinklr and Sprout more expensive per user compared with EveryoneSocial, but they also require more overhead for significantly less ROI. So companies end up paying more for a tool that delivers less value. Per-user pricing like these tools provide just doesn’t work. It gets in the way of organic growth, and it takes up a lot of your team’s time because they have to constantly manage active vs inactive users.

2. Low user engagement

One of the biggest pitfalls of Sprinklr and Sprout is that they both require that all sharing be done through their proprietary apps. This is a major hurdle for many employees who prefer using the social media tools they are already familiar with, such as LinkedIn or X or an SMM solution like Khoros. As a result, 95% of users who sign up for Sprinklr’s advocacy tool become inactive after just three months.

3. Lack of actionable data

Sprinklr and Sprout provide only a limited collection of high-level stats, which aren’t actionable. They fail to offer insights into who’s engaging with shared content, so you don’t know if those engagements come from customers, partners, target accounts, or potential hires. Without this critical data, it’s impossible to connect the results of your advocacy program to key business metrics.

4. Negative ROI The real challenge of an advocacy program is keeping participants active over the long run. Both Sprinklr and Sprout struggle in this regard, leading to negative ROI. These tools don’t even provide data on user activity, making it difficult to measure the program’s success.

5. Lack of product innovation For Sprinklr and Sprout, employee advocacy is simply a checkbox feature, added to satisfy RFPs and upsell clients. It’s not a priority for them, so they haven’t invested in ongoing development, resulting in outdated and ineffective tools.

Why EveryoneSocial is the Better Solution

Consolidated solutions like Sprinklr and Sprout are examples of what we refer to as “legacy advocacy” tools because they’re built on an outdated approach to advocacy. EveryoneSocial, on the other hand, is the only Modern Advocacy solution on the market.

Take a look at what that entails. 👇

1. Lower cost

We’re the most cost-effective employee advocacy platform on the market. Not only is it cheaper on a per-user basis, but it also requires less time and input from your team. Programs run on EveryoneSocial generate more than 10 times the ROI compared to those on Sprinklr and Sprout.

2. Easily scalable user engagement

EveryoneSocial is the only Modern Advocacy solution that allows advocates to share content from any tool or app they choose. This flexibility is crucial for maximizing user engagement. Over 90% of users who sign up for EveryoneSocial remain active after 12 months, a stark contrast to the dropout rates seen with Sprinklr and Sprout.

3. Actionable data and insights

EveryoneSocial provides unique data on who engages with your advocates’ shares, including details about their company, role, and title. This data feature is critical for validating that you’re reaching your target audience and connecting program results to business objectives across marketing, sales, recruiting, and communications.

4. Maximum ROI

With more users sharing more content and access to actionable data, EveryoneSocial delivers maximum ROI. The world’s largest advocacy programs — including Amazon’s, Meta’s, United Airlines’, and Workday’s — run on EveryoneSocial and generate significantly higher returns than those on Sprinklr or Sprout.

5. Continuous innovation

Employee advocacy is the core focus of EveryoneSocial. We invented the industry, and we invest millions of dollars annually in the improvement and innovation of our platform. Unlike Sprinklr and Sprout, we’re committed to the ongoing development of our advocacy tools, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of our clients.

Join the World’s Greatest Companies

Sprinklr and Sprout may offer consolidated social media management solutions, but they fall short when it comes to employee advocacy. High costs, low engagement, lack of actionable data, negative ROI, and stagnant product innovation are just some of the issues companies face with these tools.

EveryoneSocial, on the other hand, excels in every aspect of employee advocacy. Our platform is cost-effective, user-friendly, and equipped with the features needed to keep advocates engaged and generate clear, compelling ROI. By choosing EveryoneSocial, companies can build more effective, scalable, and successful advocacy programs that truly drive business results.