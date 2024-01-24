Log in Schedule Demo Try For Free

The 2024 Olgivy Influencer Trends Report

Rob Conti

42 seconds read

The future of influence relies on companies’ most valuable asset: their people.

Employees are the most authentic, efficient, and effective way to reach customers, prospects, potential hires, and everyone else.

Ogilvy’s 2024 Influence Trends report details why:

  • 89% of C-Suite marketers recognize that employees hold immense value for their businesses
  • Employee influencers are no longer a want-to-have, but a NEED-to-have
  • Employee’s networks are far larger — and more powerful — than brands’
  • The boom of the employee influence in B2C is coming

