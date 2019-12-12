Welcome to EveryoneSocial’s Bitecast! Before we dive into the great content below, I want to briefly explain what the Bitecast is all about.

While we all love great video interviews and podcasts, we’ve found that the content is often too long. We all have busy work lives and often want the takeaway nugget upfront.

This is why the EveryoneSocial Bitecast exists. Every week, we deliver an informative and educational piece of media in a short and bite-sized format.

There are always fires burning…

…what’s important is not lose sight of the greater customer journey.

In this week’s Bitecast, Cameron sits down with our very own VP of Client Success Ike Nelson to discuss the primary responsibility of his team.

What is the responsibility of client success?

If leadership weren’t an art then surely Ike would have the same answer as our previous guest Mitch Macfarlane, but go figure: as seasoned managers they both have unique perspectives on the question.

Who are client success managers, and what are they made of? How should we know when to listen, and when to dictate, and when to balance a mix of both? And what is the difference between a job and a career?

Listen below to find out why authentic growth doesn’t punch in and punch out on a schedule.