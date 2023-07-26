3 Times LinkedIn Posts Delivered Incredible Results

“I saw your posts on LinkedIn. Does that do anything for you?” 🤔

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard this from smart, successful professionals, and it always cracks me up!

Here are three recent examples. (All names have been omitted to protect the innocent.)

1. Now We’re in Your Head

A marketing agency exec said, “I see you posting videos to Linkedin. Does that accomplish anything?”

Well, you saw it, didn’t you?

This is the quintessential example of why I post to social and why we do what we do at EveryoneSocial. He saw it, we share some connections, we’ve worked with the same clients, it’s likely we could work together in the future, etc.

EveryoneSocial and I are in his head. Mission accomplished.

2. An Awesome Act of Kindness

A member of the EveryoneSocial team posted to LinkedIn after a long hiatus.

(I know this because Linkedin sent me a notification saying “This person posted for the first time in a while, so I took a screenshot for blackmail purposes. 😉)

Then a very high-profile CEO saw our employee’s post and did something truly outstanding for someone in need!

3. A Man Walks into a Meeting — and Gets Recognized

I met with a tech company VP for the first time and he remarked, “Hey, I know you from Linkedin! You’re famous!”

This person is important to EveryoneSocial and someone who I want to cultivate a relationship with. Luckily, my LinkedIn posts had already laid the groundwork for that.

But Wait, There’s More!

Another interesting thing about these examples is that all of these people are in sales, so they know it’s critical to connect and engage with people. After all, social selling drives increased pipeline, better win rates, and up to 48% larger deals.

However, something about social media — or perhaps their own fears and misconceptions about it — makes it seem daunting.

But I can say without a doubt that the water is warm! All you gotta do is jump on in! 🤿

Of course, the above are all personal examples, so I want to share one more story that blew even my mind: Recently, a single LinkedIn share for one of our customers resulted in $136K in revenue! 🤯 Check it out.

