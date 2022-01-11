Log in Chat with Sales Try For Free

New EveryoneSocial Announcement: Starter & Teams Plans For Employee Advocacy

Cameron Brain

CEO

2 minute read

EveryoneSocial self-serve

Hello and Happy New Year!

I’m Cameron Brain, CEO and co-founder of EveryoneSocial. I’ve got an exciting announcement to share:

Starting today, we’re making EveryoneSocial available to all!



We have two self-serve plans you can sign up for on your own:

  • Our Starter plan is completely free (forever!) with no limits on the number of users you can invite
  • Our Teams plan, which gives you more data and tools to drive maximum value (two-week free trial, no credit card required to get started!)

We’re very excited about this year, and we’ve got a lot more updates on the way.

2021 was a huge year for EveryoneSocial and our clients. Using EveryoneSocial, our clients shared content to more than 100 million people worldwide!

Every business understands that social media is key, but many still struggle to harness its power.

Social media is this massive thing, but how do you do it, and how do you get the most from it?

What the highest-growth companies know is that to be successful with social, it has to be a part of your DNA. It has to be something that all of your teams and people use and engage with every single day.

No matter if you’re a 10-person shop or you’re Apple, your needs are the same.

You need to grow, and in order to grow:

  • You need to hire.
  • You need to market.
  • You need to sell.

Ads and emails will only get you so far.

It’s why enabling your people to amplify and promote your content is key.

We’re excited to help you and your company get the most out of social media. Sign up for our Starter or Teams plan if you’re ready to go or just want to play around.

Also, feel free to drop us a line if there’s anything we can help with. We have a team of experts here to help you get the most out of EveryoneSocial.

Here’s to a strong start to 2022! 🎉

More posts related to Product

Product

New EveryoneSocial Feature: Central Post Management

Hey again! You know the deal – it’s late in the month, which means we’ve got another  ✨platform update✨  to…

Bobby Olson - Associate Copywriter
Product

New EveryoneSocial Features: Slack & Microsoft Teams Integrations, Browser Notifications, and More

In the words of Smash Mouth: “Well, the features start coming and they don’t stop coming, made it through beta…

Bobby Olson - Associate Copywriter
Product

New EveryoneSocial Features: Rich Text Editing, Private Group Discoverability, and More

Guess what? We’re back again to highlight more new features for EveryoneSocial! This time around we’re talking about rich text,…

Bobby Olson - Associate Copywriter
Subscribe to our
newsletter

Join our group of 27,000+ digital marketing, sales, hr, & comms professionals.

More from Everyonesocial Customers

Dell Employees.

How Dell Empowers Its Workforce On Social Media With An Employee-Driven Program

Case Studies
Teradata.

Teradata Expands Its Social Reach Over 800,000 With EveryoneSocial

Customer Stories
Micro Focus.

Micro Focus Uses EveryoneSocial to Engage 3,000+ Employee Advocates

Customer Stories