Hello and Happy New Year!

I’m Cameron Brain, CEO and co-founder of EveryoneSocial. I’ve got an exciting announcement to share:

Starting today, we’re making EveryoneSocial available to all!

We have two self-serve plans you can sign up for on your own:

Our Starter plan is completely free (forever!) with no limits on the number of users you can invite

Our Teams plan, which gives you more data and tools to drive maximum value (two-week free trial, no credit card required to get started!)

We’re very excited about this year, and we’ve got a lot more updates on the way.

2021 was a huge year for EveryoneSocial and our clients. Using EveryoneSocial, our clients shared content to more than 100 million people worldwide!

Every business understands that social media is key, but many still struggle to harness its power.

Social media is this massive thing, but how do you do it, and how do you get the most from it?

What the highest-growth companies know is that to be successful with social, it has to be a part of your DNA. It has to be something that all of your teams and people use and engage with every single day.

No matter if you’re a 10-person shop or you’re Apple, your needs are the same.

You need to grow, and in order to grow:

You need to hire.

You need to market.

You need to sell.

Ads and emails will only get you so far.

It’s why enabling your people to amplify and promote your content is key.

We’re excited to help you and your company get the most out of social media. Sign up for our Starter or Teams plan if you’re ready to go or just want to play around.

Also, feel free to drop us a line if there’s anything we can help with. We have a team of experts here to help you get the most out of EveryoneSocial.

Here’s to a strong start to 2022! 🎉