Social Recruiting in Brazil and Latin America w/ Fernanda Martins

If you’ve ever wondered how Amazon Studios & Prime Video tackles recruiting in Brazil and LATAM, then this episode of Social At Scale is a must-listen.

Leveraging social for hiring in the entertainment industry, Fernanda Martins has been a Senior Recruiter at Amazon for over a year and a half now.

The big platforms and networks reign supreme in Brazil: Instagram, Twitter, with Facebook often used for recruiting in Costa Rica, and of course LinkedIn throughout the region as well.

In this episode Fernanda and Cameron dive into:

An overview of the major networks for recruiting in LATAM

Why social media is important for her business goals

How posting authentic content humanizes the hiring process

Parallel recruiting efforts from the website and the network

Employee advocacy driving event adoption

Global and regional language accessibility

How executives can learn from successful employees on social

Watch the full episode:

Three pointers for social recruitment:

Key takeaway 1: confirm your humanity with authentic content

We’ve all fumbled through the quick “CAPTCHA” tests online that ask us to confirm our humanity. But in a sense, what if other social media viewers need a similar confirmation from their own perspective?

Of course, most of us are presumed to be real (and not a bot) but even then, authenticating oneself is table stakes for beginning conversations and building trust.

But how?

You guessed it: content that you can meaningfully speak to – relevant information that you care about.

And this is how Fernanda primarily uses social media: sharing authentic content to show candidates and prospective applicants that she is not only real but also empathetic and definitely human.

As an aside, this same approach applies to any kind of recruitment marketing, sales social enablement and employer branding.

If there’s advocacy, there’s authentic content.

Key takeaway 2: share in the regional language as well

Posting in tandem with two languages greatly increases the accessibility of that content, and facilitates more inclusive engagement.

Amazon is a global brand of course, and most everyone knows what they’re looking at when they’re browsing jobs with Prime Video for example.

But as Fernanda points out, many operational or junior roles don’t require fluent or native English skills. And without also posting in Portuguese or Spanish, many qualified local candidates could feel discouraged and fall out of the hiring funnel altogether.

Employee advocacy platforms are a great way to engage with local populations and segments in the language they are most comfortable engaging with.

Key takeaway 3: even leaders need training for social media

We’ve seen it time and time again – executives leading employee advocacy in any way results in big successes.

So why are some executives still hesitant to use social media in Brazil?

The usual hangups are content regulation, or perhaps just not enough time. But the answer could be as simple as: executives aren’t sure how to advocate for themselves and their company on social media.

In short, the problem might be lack of training.

While employee advocacy has driven the success of Amazon event adoption in Fernanda’s experience, many leaders are still not socially active as she explains in the podcast.

