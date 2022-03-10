We Closed $13M in New Funding to Turn More Employees into Influencers!

Hi, I’m Cameron Brain, CEO & co-founder of EveryoneSocial.

I have some exciting news to share: We recently closed $13 million in new financing for EveryoneSocial!

2021 was a big year for us.

We grew our team, brought on more customers than any previous year, launched many new product features, and saw clients expand their employee influencer programs more than ever before — in some cases by more than 500%!

This financing is about continuing to fuel that growth. Content is the lifeblood of every high-growth company; if you’re like us, your company spends a lot of money promoting its content.

“As a venture investor, we invest in growth, and that’s exactly what EveryoneSocial helps their customers drive. If you work at a high-growth company, you need to activate your employees as influencers. If you don’t, you’re probably going to lose to someone who does. – Nick Efstratis, Managing Director of EPIC Ventures

In 2022, companies will spend more than $100 billion to promote their content on social media alone.

Our question is simple: Are you getting the best possible ROI for your spend?

Activating your employees as influencers who can promote marketing, sales, and recruiting content to their social networks not only drives growth, but it also does so for pennies on the dollar.

While cliche, it’s true: Your people are your greatest asset.

What we know is that they want to help promote your company’s content — you just need to give them the tools to do so!

If you work at a high-growth company, you’re duty-bound to explore new tools and tactics that produce efficient ROI. Whatever your stack, you should activate your people as influencers. You’ll be blown away by what they’ll produce.

It could be one of the most impactful things you do for your company this year.