H1’21 Recap: Employee Advocacy Programs Are Growing Faster Than Ever

The first half of 2021 has been the best six months in EveryoneSocial’s history. We’ve set new records, in many cases by triple digits, for every major KPI we track as a business, including:

Revenue and bookings 📈

New clients 🤩

Existing client retention and expansion 🤝

Active users 🗣

Shares, clicks and engagements 📲

Overall client ROI ⚖️

As many of you know, we’ve also grown significantly as a team, more than doubling our headcount since closing our Series A financing in October of 2020.

It’s exciting to see the accelerated growth of our own business, but what’s more exciting is the acceleration of our market as a whole. Here’s what we’re seeing:

A greater diversity of companies are investing in employee advocacy programs.

In years past, 9 out of 10 companies we’d talk to would be tech companies. We still talk with a lot of tech companies, but that ratio has been reduced.

In the last couple quarters we’ve signed clients in the health sciences, professional services, financial services and manufacturing sectors.

Companies are scaling their programs faster and larger than ever before.

The general rule of thumb with any advocacy program is: more people = more (and better) results. For example, within the last two quarters we’ve had:

A Fortune 100 tech company grow their program by a factor of 4.

A major financial services enterprise more than double their program…within 90 days of launching it!

This is actually something we saw on the horizon last year, when we discussed company-wide employee advocacy program rollouts in our industry trends blog post.

There’s a growing sophistication around how to measure the value of a program.

It’s predicted that companies are going to spend $100B on social ads in 2021.😳

An employee advocacy program offers both an alternative and an enhancement to any paid efforts, and will generate results (followers, clicks, engagements) for cents on the dollar as compared to paid.

We’re still in early innings, however, the EveryoneSocial team and I couldn’t be more excited about everything we’re seeing — especially the success that our clients are experiencing. Employee advocacy applies to every organization because social applies to every organization.

I’ll be sharing more over the coming months about what we’re seeing amongst our clients and the market. In the meantime, feel free to connect with me directly if you have any questions.