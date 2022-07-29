Khoros + EveryoneSocial Makes it Easy to Engage Your Audience

Regardless of your social media goals — whether you’re building a personal brand or using it to connect with prospects — content is key.

Fresh, engaging, relevant content needs to be shared with your audience on a regular basis, and that’s easier than ever now that EveryoneSocial has partnered with Khoros.

The partnership combines the power of Khoros’s social media management solution — including content management, publishing, and social listening — with the leading advocacy platform that turns your employees into influencers.

“We know social media leaders want the convenience of an all-in-one solution, but we also know that they don’t want to settle for mediocre tools,” said EveryoneSocial CEO Cameron Brain. “They want the best, which is why we’re so excited to be partnering with Khoros.”

Khoros is an award-winning customer engagement platform that helps more than 2,000 global brands — including a third of the Fortune 100 companies — create customers for life.

By leveraging the technologies of Khoros and EveryoneSocial, users can align content, messaging, and campaigns with their company’s employee advocacy program to boost awareness, build employer brand, and even help drive their business’s bottom line.

“We’re giving brands an expanded toolkit that maximizes their digital marketing strategies on social to reach a wider audience and ensures every team member across the organization — from marketers to recruiters — is sharing the right messages to help create customers for life,” said Chris Tranquill, chief strategy officer at Khoros.

Want to know more about what EveryoneSocial’s partnership with Khoros can do for you? Chat with our team!