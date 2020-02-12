Below is a collection of some of the best social recruiting statistics. Learn the impact your recruiting and HR teams have by leveraging social media and how other employees can help leverage social to your company’s hiring advantage.

It’s pretty safe to say, we probably all recognize that the way companies hire and recruit top talent has evolved over the last few years.

And it’s hard for companies ( including your own) to stand out in the world with top brands dominating immediate interest.

This is why social media recruiting plays a huge role in analyzing and hiring the best talent for a given job. These platforms give your company a chance to be seen, have specific jobs shared, and to connect to potential great hires.

Your company also can’t ignore the power and influence of social media has on the business. Close to half the world’s population (3.03 billion people) are on some type of social media. (Statusbrew).

This leaves a huge opportunity for your organization to find talent.

Below are 17 social media recruiting statistics and stats on how employees outside your HR and recruiting teams can amplify results.

The Social Recruiting Statistics That Matter

When it comes to social recruiting stats, there actually is not an overabundance of specific data like other areas of social media.

However, out of the research, I narrowed it down to these select few that I think really make the case of social media recruiting.

And even if you believe and focus on social media for hiring, these numbers can serve as more arsenal for what your company is currently doing.

79% of job applicants use social media in their job search. (Glassdoor)

Job seekers rank social media and professional networks as the most useful job search resource compared to job boards, job ads, recruiting agencies, and recruiting events. (CareerArc)

Recruiting via social media is growing with 84% of organizations using it currently and 9% planning to use it. (SHRM)

At least 58% of U.S. consumers use social media to follow brands. (MarketingSherpa)

A study from the Aberdeen Group revealed that millennials are changing social recruitment practices: 73 percent of millennials (18-34 age group) found their last position through a social media platform. (CareerProfiles)

80% of employers say social recruiting helps them find passive candidates. (Betterteam)

70% of hiring managers say they’ve successfully hired with social media. (Betterteam)

91% of employers are using social media to hire talent, today. (CareerArc)

Employers believe that social media marketing will be the most in-demand HR skill by 2020, followed by Data Analysis and Predictive Modeling. (CareerArc)

Social media can be used to not only bring awareness to your company, but to host job listings, reach out directly to people who may be a great fit for a role, have others suggest people and tag you via social posts, and research more about potential candidates.

This has certainly changed the recruiting and hiring game.

How Employees Can Amplify Your Company’s Social Recruiting

Now that you understand the “why” and “how” stats of social recruiting, you might be wondering how else to amplify your social hiring results.

There is a lot of moving parts to human resources, hiring, and recruiting.

It’s okay to get some additional help to attract top talent and source of great applicants. That’s where other employees outside of your company’s HR and recruiting come in.

Below are some interesting social recruiting statistics as it relates to employees getting social.

98% of employees use at least one social media site for personal use, of which 50% are already posting about their company. (Weber Shandwick)

When asked which employee-shared content consumers found most relevant, recruiting rose to the top: 30% of consumers find job posting useful. (EveryoneSocial)

In a survey from Monster, 65% of respondents would consider a new job opportunity if they heard about it through a personal connection in their network. (Monster)

In a Nielsen study, they found that 92% of people will trust recommendations that they get from friends and family over any other kind of marketing, promotion or advertising. (Nielsen)

Employee referrals have the highest applicant-to-hire conversion rate – only 7% of applicants are via employees but this accounts for 40% of all new hire hires. (Jobvite)

47% of referral hires have greater job satisfaction and stay longer at companies. (Jobvite)

Job seekers rank current employees as the most trusted source for information about a company. (CareerArc)

Socially engaged employees are more optimistic, inspired, connected, and tenured. (Altimeter Group)

The online referral or “word-of-mouth” aspect is huge in helping attract talent. It also can save your company a ton of money presently and in the future.

Where do the hiring costs come in? Think things like having to pay for competitive job listing advertising, job boards, events, turnover costs, replacing or hiring an external consultant.

As stated in a study by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, hiring an employee in a company with 0-500 people costs an average of $7,645.

Another research study by SHRM states that it takes up to 50-60% of an employee’s annual salary to find a direct replacement for an employee who has left.

Much of these costs can be avoided, by using social recruiting and allowing employees to share with their social networks. The quality of hires, costs, and engagement is much higher.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully the above gave you some good insight into why social recruiting is so valued today and will be in the future.

These were only a snippet of social recruiting statistics, but the ones that should really resonate with you and your company.

It’s also important to consider how your workforce outside of HR can have a big impact on attracting top talent and career interest.

