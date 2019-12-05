Welcome to EveryoneSocial’s Bitecast! Before we dive into the great content below, I want to briefly explain what the Bitecast is all about.

At the top: get customers to renew. In the trenches: care empathetically.

Motivating a client success team has to be execution-specific. No team is motivated by the high-level imperative of: “We need to win.”

Of course we want to win, but how?

In this week’s Bitecast, Mitch Macfarlane former COO from Artemis Health, talks with Cameron about how the responsibility of client success: providing value to the customer.

Client success is not just post-sales operation; it’s about everyone in the company being aligned around caring for customer experience. As a result, everyone wins and to say the least: (bigger) checks get written.

How has client success changed, and where is it heading? Mitch has some thoughts on that too.