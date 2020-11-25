36 User-Generated Content Statistics That You Can’t Ignore

If you are in marketing or sales, it should be no surprise to you that user-generated content or “UGC” is a powerful form of content your organization must utilize.

However, there are still many organizations and teams who are not harnessing this content correctly or even at all.

There could be many reasons why UGC is ignored, but hopefully when you read through the below information and user-generated content statistics you’ll see just how effective and powerful it can be.

And you’ll also have some of the best data to back up any initiatives you might want to explore. Let’s dive in!

User-Generated Content

If you are familiar with the term or not, I’ll put a short definition to the word.

User-generated content is any form of content – images, videos, text, audio – that has been posted by users generally to social media but can also include online review websites, forums, etc. Instead of just the brand promoting itself, you now have consumers or employees creating on the organization’s behalf, talking about the product, services, or company culture.

Typically, user-generated content was solely a focus in B2C companies and would be content directly created from their consumers — people who are just fans and love the product or services.

However, over the last few years, B2B companies have gotten into the UGC game and it has expanded more into employee-generated content as well. Content that is created and distributed by employees is highly effective for expanding a company’s reach and impact.

User-generated content benefits

The idea of harnessing customer and employee content has numerous benefits to your brand. I won’t spend much time here, as the UGC stats in the next section will really open your eyes up to the bright future of employees making and sharing of their own volition.

But some benefits of user-generated content include:

Maximizing brand reach on social media from networks of people unfamiliar with your brand

Puts your customers and employees at the front of your brand, which humanizes your marketing and sales further

People trust real people, regardless of their position within the company

Content generated by customers, brand fans, or employees is seen as more authentic

Content created by customers or employees can be extremely cost effective, while maximizing ROI

And I’m only scratching the surface there, but let’s look at the data and statistics around user-generated content.

User-Generated Content Statistics

As you can probably imagine, there is quite a bit of data and statistics around the impact of user-generated content.

Instead of diving through every piece of content, I pulled some of the best and most interesting data points.

Below you’ll find UGC stats around the impact on consumption, authenticity, and impact on other areas of the business like marketing and sales.

Building Your User-Generated Strategy

Hopefully after reading the data above and doing your own research, you are realizing how impactful UGC can be.

From being cost-effective, driving long-term ROI, and helping your brand reach more people authentically beyond your official brand marketing.

While many organizations enjoy the content created by their audiences, they often do not have a formal strategy in place. As you look into developing a more formal strategy, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Research other brands to be inspired:

Whether you have a foundation built or you are starting completely fresh with user-generated content, research some of your favorite brands!

More than likely, they make use of employee and customer content quite often. And if not, just dive into more brands in your industry and you’ll find some of the content that can inspire you.

Authenticity is the name of the game:

Whether you’re focused on customer-generated content, employee-generated content, or both — authenticity should drive your content strategy. The more real and the less marketing jargon, the better audiences will connect with the information.

You can provide guidelines for employees when it comes to content creation, you can gamify the customer experience, etc. But nothing should feel forced or like your organization’s copywriters wrote the content.

Understand what tools you need to make it easier:

While UGC can be pretty organic, you can make it easier for employees and customers to get involved by utilizing the right tools or platforms.

For example, employee advocacy software like EveryoneSocial is a great way to capture and encourage employee-generated content. This is where employees have access to content to share or create their own with social commentary.

If you want to focus more on customers too, there are a few user-generated platforms to consider too.

Set goals for your user-generated content:

Like any strategy your business explores, setting goals will help you build the strategy and keep everyone focused on what needs to be accomplished.

Aiming to accomplish as much as possible is an ambitious strategy, but start with some specific benchmarks in order to maximize your net returns.

Your company goals for UGC could include: more brand engagement, improved brand reputation, increasing conversion rates, being more educational and interesting to audiences, improving ROI of content (costs and time), developing more brand trust, etc.