What I’m Most Excited About for Advocacy in 2025

What’s something that I’m really excited about for 2025 with EveryoneSocial and advocacy? Helping our customers CONNECT their social media efforts to the things their senior leaders care about most.

In the past, most senior leaders didn’t believe that social media was important. The problem was they just weren’t early adopters — they assumed social wasn’t important simply because they weren’t using it themselves! 🙃

Thankfully, that’s no longer the case. The majority of senior leaders ARE on social and we’re heading toward 100% in the next few years. Anecdotally, I’d guess we’re at around 85% adoption right now.

Having these senior leaders active on social is important for MANY reasons, one of which (maybe the biggest) is that it creates the opportunity to build a bridge between them and the teams that actually run social for their company.

This bridge is built with data. When the social team posts content to their brand pages or to their execs’ profiles, it reaches critical audiences, chiefly customers, prospects, and employees.

Reaching these audiences and getting them to engage and take action is what POWERS every single company on Earth, from a new startup to an Amazon or an NVIDIA. It’s the reason why reaching and engaging these audiences is the PRIMARY responsibility of every senior leader at every company.

And the social team makes it happen.

So that’s one of the things I’m most excited about for 2025: helping our customers build those data bridges between their social teams and their senior leaders.

We spent a good part of 2024 doing this, and not only was it energizing and inspiring, but it also opened up many new and exciting opportunities.

When that bridge is built, so much more becomes possible. Execs develop a greater appreciation for the social team and its efforts, linkages and connections start getting built with other teams (data, comms, marketing, HR, etc.), the social team gains a deeper understanding of what makes the business run, and more.

It’s going to be an incredible year. Thanks to the EveryoneSocial team and our amazing customers for being on this journey together!

Want to see how your senior leaders are doing on social? Get a free executive data report!