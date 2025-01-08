Essential Strategies to Improve Internal Employer Branding

We often hear about the importance of external employer branding — creating a compelling image to attract top talent. But what about internal employer branding?

Just as crucial, internal employer branding helps align employees with the company’s mission, values, and identity, creating a cohesive and motivated workforce. When executed effectively, it not only enhances employee engagement, but also drives tangible business outcomes.

Despite its clear benefits though, many organizations fail to prioritize internal employer branding with the same rigor as their external efforts. This oversight can lead to a disconnect between a company’s public image and its internal reality, ultimately affecting performance, culture, and employee satisfaction.

Let’s take a look at how to develop a successful internal employer branding strategy, so you can turn your people into effective brand ambassadors.

What is Internal Employer Branding?

When we think of employer branding, it’s often in the context of how an organization presents itself externally; however, this is only half the story. Equally important, but often overlooked, is internal employer branding.

Internal employer branding uses the same principles as external branding but focuses entirely on the organization’s actual employees. Instead of marketing to potential and future hires, it’s about fostering a culture where the current workforce feels connected to and invested in the company’s success.

At its core, internal employer branding aligns employee values and behaviors with the company’s goals and identity. It ensures that employees understand the business’s mission and their role in achieving it. When employees have a clear sense of purpose and alignment with their organization’s vision, they’re more likely to be engaged, productive, and loyal.

The Difference Between External and Internal Employer Branding

Need a little more clarification? No problem.

The distinction between external and internal employer branding lies in the target audience and communication focus.

External branding aims to attract new talent and create a positive public perception of the company. In contrast, internal branding emphasizes engaging and retaining the existing workforce by fostering a shared sense of identity and purpose.

Benefits of strong internal employer branding

Today, internal employer branding is a strategic imperative that delivers significant benefits for both employees and the organization. Let’s take a look at just some of the ways it can help your business.

1. Enhanced employee retention

Internal employer branding creates alignment between employees and the company’s mission, fostering a sense of belonging. Employees who feel valued and part of a larger purpose are less likely to seek opportunities elsewhere.

In fact, organizations with highly engaged employees have been shown to reduce staff turnover by as much as 87%, saving time and resources while maintaining organizational continuity. And that pays off! 👇

2. Reduced turnover costs

Managing your internal employer brand effectively can lower company turnover by as much as 28% and reduce cost per hire by 50%.

How? Retaining skilled employees enables you to avoid the high costs of recruitment, onboarding, and training, while maintaining institutional knowledge and team cohesion.

On the other hand, organizations with a weak employer brand must offer a 10% pay increase to attract qualified candidates, according to Harvard Business Review.

3. Increased productivity

A strong internal employer brand fosters emotional connections, increasing job satisfaction and motivation. And engaged employees aren’t just happier, they’re also more productive.

Studies show that companies with highly engaged employees can boost operating income by 19.2% over just 12 months.

4. More effective employee advocates

Engaged employees naturally become advocates for your brand. In fact, 78% of engaged employees would recommend their company’s products and services, driving word-of-mouth marketing and organic growth.

Happy employees also promote their organization on social media, where nearly half of candidates say they searched for their most recent job. These engaged workers are the best advocates for their companies because they’re authentic, making them three times more trustworthy to prospective hires than external branding efforts alone.

5. Better customer experiences

When employees are aligned with your brand and mission, they’re better equipped to meet customer needs. Engaged employees — 70% of whom report a clear understanding of how to serve customers effectively — translate their enthusiasm into exceptional service, driving loyalty and repeat business.

8 Tips to Foster a Strong Internal Employer Brand

Building a strong internal employer brand takes strategy, communication, and a deep understanding of what motivates your employees. Here are practical and actionable tips to develop a cohesive and engaging internal brand:

1. Define and communicate your company’s values and its story.

Start by clarifying what your company stands for. Identify the core beliefs and values that define your organization and align them with your mission. Employees need to understand not just what your company does, but why it exists.

Share your company’s story, emphasizing its mission and the impact it seeks to make. Use clear, relatable language that resonates with employees.

Equip leaders with the tools to communicate this story passionately and consistently across teams.

2. Align internal and external branding.

Consistency between your internal and external branding is key to building trust and credibility. When employees see alignment between what you say to the world and how you treat them, they’re more likely to embrace your brand authentically.

Use the same colors, logos, tone of voice, and messaging internally as you do externally, but add a unique touch to make it distinct for employees.

For example, create a specific internal logo, intranet name, or visual theme that reflects your external branding while fostering a sense of ownership among employees.

3. Engage and empower employees.

Employee engagement begins with listening. After all, employees who feel heard and involved are more likely to support and champion your brand.

Gather feedback through surveys, focus groups, and open forums to understand how employees perceive the brand and their role within it.

Help employees create an emotional connection to the brand. For example, when multinational company KPMG launched its “Purpose Program,” it asked employees about what their jobs means to them. The result? More than 40,000 responses ranging from “I advance science” to “I help farms grow.” (The company went on to have its biggest year in its 100+-year history.)

Identify and support brand ambassadors , those employees who naturally champion your company’s culture. Provide them with resources and recognition to amplify their impact.

4. Embed internal employer branding into daily operations.

Your internal employer brand should be more than just a mission statement — it needs to be woven into every aspect of the employee experience.

Incorporate branding into onboarding processes to immerse new employees in your culture from the very beginning.

Use internal touchpoints such as intranet homepages, email signatures, and office decor to reinforce key messages.

Support initiatives that reflect your brand values, such as community events, charity partnerships, or employee recognition programs.

5. Cultivate a sense of community and belonging.

We spend about a third of our lives at work, so build a workplace where employees feel connected, supported, and able to thrive.

Create spaces for employees to share ideas, celebrate achievements, and connect on both work and personal topics.

Highlight individual employee stories and successes through newsletters, events, or digital platforms.

Form employee resource groups to foster collaboration among colleagues with shared interests or backgrounds.

6. Launch an employee advocacy program

Turn your employees into passionate advocates by giving them the tools and incentives to promote your brand, both internally and externally.

Provide training and resources to help employees confidently represent your brand.

Encourage employees to share their personal success stories and workplace experiences, whether through internal channels or social media.

Recognize and reward employees who go above and beyond to live out your company’s values.

7. Invest in growth and development.

Showing a commitment to your employees’ professional growth demonstrates that you value them as individuals.

Offer training programs, mentorship opportunities, and clear career paths to help employees succeed.

Celebrate milestones like promotions, certifications, and work anniversaries to show appreciation for employees’ contributions.

8. Start small with your internal employer branding efforts.

Start with small, meaningful initiatives that align with your goals and build momentum from there.

Use key moments, such as a product launch or rebranding, to introduce internal branding initiatives.

Recognize early wins and build on them to create lasting change over time.

By focusing on these strategies, you can cultivate an internal employer brand that inspires your employees, strengthens your culture, and drives your business forward.

