Legacy Advocacy Doesn’t Work. Here’s What Does.

This year, Ogilvy recognized employee advocacy as the #1 influencer trend, with 89% of C-Suite marketers acknowledging its immense value for business. We couldn’t agree more.

We’ve long touted the importance of advocacy. After all, we’ve been in the business since 2012 — longer than anyone else. And now we’re revolutionizing the industry again. Say hello to Modern Advocacy!.

So if you think you know what employee advocacy entails, think again. It’s time to throw out outdated notions and embrace the new paradigm: Modern Advocacy, which is exclusive to EveryoneSocial.

Out with the Old: The Limitations of Legacy Advocacy

Traditional employee advocacy programs have long been plagued by these challenges:

They suffer from low user engagement

They require extensive time to build and manage

They lack clear ROI metrics

These are the problems with legacy advocacy solutions, which is what’s widely available on the market today.

These tools are limited and often cumbersome, making it difficult to get employees to sign up, stay active, and show measurable impact. Plus, they’re often bundled within larger social media management suites, so they fail to prioritize advocacy, resulting in underinvestment and ineffective programs.

In with the New: The Modern Advocacy Revolution

Modern Advocacy, as pioneered by EveryoneSocial, is a game-changer. This innovative approach addresses the pitfalls of legacy tools, making advocacy simpler, more scalable, and incredibly effective.

Here’s how it works:

Find your advocates. EveryoneSocial is the only platform that identifies who you should activate as advocates. We’ll give you a list of your most active people who are already posting, sharing, and engaging on social media, allowing you to scale your program quickly and easily. Activate users in a single click. It takes just seconds to connect users’ social accounts, enabling them to share quickly and effortlessly — and getting you valuable data from those shares. Share from any app : Modern Advocacy is about bringing advocacy to your people and keeping them engaged.With EveryoneSocial, users can share from the tools they already use, including Slack, Microsoft Teams, email, SharePoint, Salesforce, Khoros, and more. Get actionable data and massive ROI : We’re the only advocacy platform that offers full-funnel data analytics. This means you can trace the impact of shared content on your key business outcomes, such as customer engagement, prospect interactions, recruitment efforts, and more. This data-driven approach ensures you can demonstrate the tangible ROI of your advocacy program to your C-suite.

Embrace the Future of Advocacy with EveryoneSocial

Today, everyone you want to reach is on social — customers, prospects, target accounts, future hires, and more — and your employees are connected with these people and eager to share the work they and their colleagues do.

Modern Advocacy with EveryoneSocial is the way to make that happen because it eliminates the complexities of legacy advocacy, making it easy to engage your people and achieve remarkable outcomes.

We’re not just another vendor. We’re the pioneers of employee advocacy, and we power the largest and most successful programs across the globe, including those at Amazon, Meta, United Airlines, Infosys, Adobe, and more.

We also understand that you don’t want to just buy software — you want to buy guaranteed success. That’s why our team of experts will guide you every step of the way, from account setup and program launch to advocate activation and long-term strategy.

