Social Media Amplification (The Modern Guide to Drive ROI)

Social media amplification is the icing on the social media marketing cake. It’s what ensures your results are that much sweeter.

Okay, cake analogies aside, social amplification takes your content consumption to the next level and ensures people ACTUALLY see what your company creates.

We know your company’s social media pages still matter, but sharing a piece of content once and moving on just isn’t enough for maximum influence today.

Below is our modern guide to driving content ROI via social media amplification. Let’s dive in!

Why Social Media Amplification?

Pretty much everyone in marketing knows how important content is for social media. It’s why most marketing teams invest so much time and money into creating content.

However, the amplification side is often neglected because marketing is quick to move on to the next piece of content.

Once something is published, it’s assumed everyone will easily find it. WRONG.

The problem with ignoring social media amplification is that most people won’t see that great content your team spent so much time researching and writing.

Sure, if you rank well in Google, it can be discovered, but that’s only if someone is already aware and searches for that topic.

What about all the people you want to educate and inform who aren’t already aware?

Social feeds move quickly and many of your company page followers or employee networks will miss that content. For example, most social posts will realistically be seen by less than 5% of followers.

There are lots of factors to the algorithm’s reach, but your content posts aren’t reaching quite what you think they may be.

The benefits of social media amplification

I’m sure the benefits of amplifying content are a bit obvious to you, but let’s list them all out.

Gets more eyes on your content

Ensures the story you want to tell gets out

Increases lead quantity and quality

Leads to more opportunities for sales

Contributes to better brand awareness and trust

Encourages improved consumption of information

Generates more clicks, impressions, and engagements

Increases your share of voice

Improves your company’s reputation

No wonder more organizations are dedicating more time to distribution today. Is your company one of them? Let’s get into how to amplify and more.

How to Amplify Content on Social Media

Content distribution certainly goes beyond social media. However, social networks are the BEST place to reach the right people with your content.

Just think of the sheer size of some of the most well-known networks right now:

LinkedIn has 800+ million users

Twitter has 350+ million users

Instagram has 1 billion+ users

Company Brand Pages

Company social pages have their challenges with organic reach, but they’re still valuable to your business. This is usually the most common place you start to amplify your content.

But usually that’s it and then teams move on. However, your company’s content can be remixed into various formats, easily transforming it into 5+ different social posts.

These variations should be distributed to your social channels. That way the content will be engaged with — and you never know which format followers might see.

Also, your company page shouldn’t look like a bunch of link posts every other day. That’s not going to build your following or drive engagement with your content.

Founders & Leadership

Social media amplification should 100% also come from founders and leadership at your organization.

Whether they’re part of your employee advocacy efforts (see further below) or have their own approach, they must be active on social media.

While audiences still trust employees who don’t rank highly in an organization, there’s a profound impact on the business when leaders share their thoughts and insights.

Some of the best B2B companies today have highly active leaders or founders on LinkedIn and Twitter.

And while these folks might be super busy, taking 15-20 minutes every other day to amplify company content or share insights is really all it takes to win.

Paid Social Ads

Setting up your paid social ads successfully will need to be its own completely separate topic. There’s just so much information to dive into.

But when it comes to social media amplification, paid social is typically a very common channel to distribute content.

The reason companies love it is you can immediately reach people you want to see your content where organic reach can take time to build. Of course, this does take money and it can be expensive, pending your audience and number of competitors bidding, too.

But social media channels are where almost everyone hangs out these days — and where your audience is most likely consuming information.

So it makes sense to amplify your content to specific companies and audiences that you want to see your message.

Social Influencers

While influencer marketing has been more common for B2C brands, the B2B space is primed for this to grow! And we know it generates some awesome results.

For example, iInfluencer marketing can bring brands up to 11x more annual ROI than more traditional methods.

But thought leaders with 5,000 – 10,000+ followers on LinkedIn, Twitter, etc. can be great ways to distribute your content, story, and messaging further on social media.

Sponsor post from Dave Gerhardt.

What I can tell you is that the creator economy and B2B influencers are starting to boom, yet many companies haven’t taken advantage of this. So there is still an opportunity for your company to leverage social media amplification in this way.

Employee Advocacy

Remember one thing: Social media algorithms prioritize content from individuals.

Why? Simply because it’s in their best interest to do so. Plus, it’s how people prefer to consume content.

Think about it this way: Would you really come back if your entire feed was just brands and ads? If that were the case, I bet there’s a 99% chance that you don’t log back in.

But beyond that, getting employees, partners, and alumni networks sharing and engaging can exponentially expand reach quickly. It’s why employee advocacy has become a MUST for content distribution at scale.

At EveryoneSocial, we dove into an average of all our customer data. Here’s some simple math that shows the value and reach of employee social networks.

Employees have an average of 1,500 social connections. So if you have 100 employees sharing content, you now can reach 150,000 people.

But wait! There’s more:

We found that among the 250,000+ users in EveryoneSocial, employees will add 300+ new connections to their network each year when they share consistently. Say hello to compounding reach year!

The additional reach comes from the network effect, or those secondary networks that see employees’ posts because their primary connections already engaged with it.

We also found that a single employee generates, on a conservative average, $820 worth of advertising value. So those 100 employees generate $82,000 worth of results.

Calculate Your Employee Advocacy ROI 📈 Get a custom, shareable report highlighting the ROI you can expect to generate from employees sharing and creating content. Generate My Report →

Social Media Amplification Strategy Planning

If you’re active in social media marketing, you know success starts with a good plan. But maybe some of the above is new to you or you’re starting from scratch. Either way, below are some tips for planning your social media amplification.

1. Start with your intended goal for social media amplification.

Before utilizing the tactics above, understand what your goals are for social media amplification.

Maybe it’s simply brand awareness. Or maybe your goals are a combination of things, such as driving leads and increasing demand for your product or services.

Always define your “why” before jumping straight in.

2. Build a strategic plan for each social amplification tactic.

Although your organization should utilize each tactic mentioned above, it;ll take some time to have the full amplification engine running.

So you might start with one or two, before moving onto the next one. And that’s okay!

With that said, each tactic deserves its own plan to ensure its success. Think about how each tactic can be used to reach your intended goals and what you need to make it happen.

Create a simple outline with the steps you want to take, the people to get involved, the resources you’ll need, and your plan to measure the success of these efforts.

3. Get ongoing support for your social media efforts.

When building this plan out, you need support, whether that’s more people on your team, a manager, or executive leadership.

Without their influence, involvement, and ongoing support, social media amplification can only go so far.

You’d be surprised today how many executives STILL don’t see social media as highly important to their business’ growth.

And some still treat social media more as something just an intern can handle. Yes, this is still happening in today’s highly social world.

4. Bake in your timelines before analyzing further.

Your social media amplification efforts should be given some time before you switch things up or re-evaluate. Many of these tactics take time to work and resonate with audiences.

So if you pivot too soon, you could miss the mark on when something was just about to deliver your intended results.

But if you wait too long, you waste time, money, and resources on a strategy that should’ve been adjusted sooner.

It’s okay to monitor the impact as you go and keep tabs, but give yourself some time. Set timely expectations for your team, managers, or leaders and understand that the impact won’t be felt overnight.

Social Media Amplification Tools

Social media amplification tools are pretty simple and straightforward. And there are a few options to look into, but let’s focus on the main categories.

Social Media Management

Social media management tools will help you schedule and monitor branded social posts. And some have many other features and integrations to maximize effectiveness.

For example, you can choose a tool like Khoros. We partnered with them to bring the best of employee advocacy and social media together.

But there are other smaller social media management tools like Buffer, Agorapulse, and more. Or, if you have a marketing automation tool like HubSpot, you can utilize its social media management tools for brand accounts.

Paid Social Accounts

If you have the budget, amplifying content through paid social is the quickest way to reach more people. But it’s also the fastest way to burn money if you don’t have goals and a plan for how you’ll target them.

Naturally, you’ll want to set up your paid accounts on places like LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. You don’t have to use them all, so choose the accounts you’d like to start with.

Additionally, you could use something like Metadata to help manage spend and targeting on paid social. It works with LinkedIn, Facebook, and Quora).

Employee Advocacy Software

Enabling employees to help share, create, and engage with content is a HUGE component to helping distribute your content. And amplifying content via employee networks has a reach that your branded channels just can’t touch.

There are three ways to launch an employee advocacy program, but a platform will make everything easy for both you and your employees.

The challenges with trying to do this without a platform include:

Limited visibility and reporting

No simple way to organize content

Can’t reach everyone in efficient ways

Content isn’t personalized to users’ interests

This is where EveryoneSocial comes in. We have a free forever starter plan or the paid option that gives you everything you need for success.

We aren’t the only employee advocacy software either, so always make sure you vet a potential vendor to ensure it meets your needs.

Related: If you’re considering rolling out an employee advocacy platform or hoping to make a case for your organization, download our : If you’re considering rolling out an employee advocacy platform or hoping to make a case for your organization, download our Business Justification of Employee Advocacy guide.

Final Thoughts

Phew! Congrats for making it this far!

This was certainly a deep-dive post, but hopefully you now have a better understanding of social media amplification. It’s one of the TOP things you can do at your company to drive more business growth and ROI for your content.

It’s also important to fully understand your customers and audience with their needs, what challenges they have, and how they engage with content. From there, you can really build a content pipeline where amplification resonates.

So the question is, are you ready to build a modern social media amplification strategy?

Want to scale social media amplification and content distribution? One of the best ways is via employee social networks. See how EveryoneSocial can benefit your company and people. Schedule your demo!