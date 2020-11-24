Social recruiting has quickly become a top choice for recruiters and hiring managers to find and attract talent. And the importance of including social recruiting efforts in your talent acquisition strategy is growing.

There are now 3.6 billion active users on social media globally, up +6% from last year (Statista). That’s half the world!

So it only makes sense that career decisions are also being made in the social arena. LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are all sources of intel for potential employees and employers to learn more about each other.

Candidates use social media to research employers – their values, their goals, and how they treat current and former employees. While brands use social recruiting efforts to find active and passive candidates with the right skill sets, evaluate culture fits, and gauge interest.

Hiring and recruiting have changed a lot in the past decade. A recent study found that 122 million people received an interview through LinkedIn, with 35.5 million having been hired by a person they connected with on the site. (MediaKix)

Companies need new technology and tools to keep up with these changes. That’s why so many companies are turning towards employee advocacy programs as a key way to integrate social networking into the workplace.

EveryoneSocial is the leading employee advocacy platform that makes it easy for any organization to empower employees to stay informed, connected, collaborating, creating, and sharing. And that especially applies to the recruiting and employer branding process.

Let’s look at some of the ways that EveryoneSocial can boost your social recruiting efforts.

1. Show Off Your Company Culture and Values

Potential candidates do a lot of research on companies before they consider applying to open positions.

I’ll never forget when I realized that my coworkers were the people I actually spent the most time of my day with. It is a big factor in quality of life and job satisfaction!

Of course, they will visit your company website for news and understanding organizational structure.

But they will also check out your company’s LinkedIn page and reviews on Glassdoor to understand the employee experience better.

Candidates want the inside scoop on how companies adapt to change and address things like work-life balance, working remotely, inclusion, and career growth.

And the most trusted sources of information for what it’s like to work somewhere are the employees themselves.

The more that a business encourages employees to share stories about their workplace and company culture, the easier it is for potential candidates to get excited about wanting to work for your organization.

EveryoneSocial encourages authentic employee stories to be shared to social networks by creating a centralized company content hub that is user-friendly and promotes engagement. It is directly connected to the social platforms they use every day so they can share with ease.

Employees post about what they have achieved and make it accessible to potential job candidates that want to learn more about a company’s values and goals.

Social recruiting starts with how your employer brand is perceived, and EveryoneSocial activates brand awareness and amplification by empowering employees to share what they are learning and doing at work.

All of this information shared socially helps potential candidates better visualize how they would fit into the company culture, and how the company fits into the overall industry landscape.

2. Internal Hiring Transparency

When teams are hiring and growing, it’s an exciting time at any company. There is a morale boost and a sense of pride for the team involved.

More resources leads to more projects and more chances for meaningful contribution to the business.

With EveryoneSocial, hiring managers can easily let the whole company know about open positions and spread that excitement.

This includes adding the new hires social profiles that everyone can engage with, connect or follow them, and comment and tag the new hire welcoming them to the team.

Employee engagement increases significantly when they get insight into business priorities and goals.

Sharing news about open positions allows for teams to celebrate their success and contributions to the organization as a whole.

It’s a great opportunity for the team that is hiring to update others at the company about what they are focusing on next. Teams are also then prepped for new initiatives and how this will change and improve cross-team collaboration.

It starts conversations earlier company-wide about where the business is headed and gets everyone involved and engaged from the outset.

EveryoneSocial facilitates communication about hiring timelines and priorities across teams and departments, which ultimately creates a more connected and unified team. And that is something to celebrate!

3. Simplified Employee Referrals

EveryoneSocial makes it easier than ever for HR to share open roles and recruitment marketing content with the entire business. Employees are given the resources they need to effectively post about job opportunities to their networks and source employee referrals.

Social recruiting efforts become accessible for everyone at the company, not just HR and recruiting teams. Everyone at the business wins when the recruiting process is shared and leads to a wider talent pool of qualified candidates.

And it’s also just business sense to encourage employee referrals. They have been proven to save the business both time and money in the long run.

And the proof is in this recent data from ERIN:

Employee Referrals are 4x more likely to be hired.

82% of Employees rated Employee Referrals above all other sourcing options to yield the best ROI.

45% of employees sourced from employee referrals stay for longer than four years, and only 25% of employees sourced through job boards stay for over two years.

Another added benefit of communicating with job posts over EveryoneSocial is that employees will know exactly who to reach out to if they receive any questions about the job opportunity.

This makes the social recruiting exchange of information with potential candidates and other team members about an opportunity a breeze to navigate.

Using the EveryoneSocial platform to make the employee referral process easier, simpler, and faster leads to many benefits at the organization. It will strengthen your hiring process by tapping in to your company’s greatest asset – your people.

4. Say Goodbye to Hiring Bottlenecks

The hiring process is a long and winding road of communication both internally and externally. And the process can get bogged down when team members aren’t in the loop.

Instead of a slew of emails back and forth between recruiters and the hiring managers, HR teams can use the EveryoneSocial platform to provide hiring status updates to all teams.

An internal post can quickly inform teams about how many candidates have been selected for interviews, where they stand in the process, and what the next steps will be.

Everyone is on the same page, and this can help with any hiring bottlenecks.

Scheduling interviews and streamlining the process for moving promising candidates ahead to next rounds can save time and increase the likelihood of a positive candidate experience.

5. Drive Further Engagement on Branded Recruiting Content

Most people who are active on social media are aware that algorithms favor individual people’s content. So links, text, image, and video generally performs better from individual people over brands.

However, recruiting and employer branding content still matters for your corporate branded accounts. And a great way to drive more views and engagement is to have your teams engage with the content.

When your company posts work culture content, open jobs, and employee experience media to the branded accounts, these can be added internally to EveryoneSocial as an “Engagement.”

And users can be notified via push notifications, emails, or if you need to tag specific people to ensure they see and engage.

So what this means is that you can take the social posts links and encourage your platform users to go to the post and engage with the posts to improve overall visibility.

Think about hundreds (or even thousands) of platform users engaging with an awesome branded post highlighting some employee stories or recruiting content. Whether that is likes, reshares, or comments — audiences will take notice and content will be seen by more people.

The Future is Bright With EveryoneSocial

It’s clear that as social media usage continues to grow, businesses that take advantage of social will be better aligned with the talent they want to attract.

More employees sharing open roles to their social networks means more opportunities to connect with and find that perfect candidate for the job.

Implementing the above strategies is sure to improve your social recruiting efforts and enhance your hiring process.

EveryoneSocial is a platform for the future of work where distributed teams and remote workers can stay involved and engaged, especially with the recruiting process.

Want to learn more about how EveryoneSocial can activate your social recruiting strategy? Schedule your demo with us and will share how some of our enterprise customers are recruiting more efficiently by enabling their workforce with EveryoneSocial!