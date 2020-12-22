When you’re evaluating ways to drive success at your organization, streamlining workplace communications is a key business strategy to consider.

The value of communication for businesses has only intensified today with more teams working remotely and industry disruption forcing changes at a rapid pace.

As more information becomes accessible and shared across an organization, the more prepared to adapt, pivot, and succeed it will need to be.

Employees are likely to cite breakdowns in communication as the cause of most failures at work, so there is a great opportunity to improve how information is made available at companies today.

Have you thought about how you can develop or improve your internal communications strategy lately?

Employee advocacy platforms like EveryoneSocial can be a complementary tool to resolving workplace communication issues by connecting everyone from an intern to the CEO to the most updated information.

Let’s look at the top ways EveryoneSocial can help your business streamline workplace communications today.

1. Customized and Centralized Groups

EveryoneSocial allows groups to be created around topics and ideas that are important to your business.

Instead of sending a one-off email or message in a group chat to your colleagues about a helpful newsletter or blog related to a new project, you could start a group devoted to that topic and keep the conversation going and refreshed.

Pulling in an RSS feed keeps anyone that subscribes to that group updated with any new posts automatically which saves time and effort for sharing relevant information with teams.

Posting content in groups in EveryoneSocial helps organize feeds so that teams can follow what interests them and helps them the most at work.

2. Enable Rapid Sharing

Now that you have all of this great content flowing internally across your organization, EveryoneSocial has a user-friendly and simple interface for employees to share to their personal social networks, as well.

This is where companies can take advantage of all of the benefits of employee advocacy like gaining larger social reach, increased employee engagement, and the creation of more authentic brand stories.

Users can directly connect their LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook networks and simply share to their own social platforms.

The EveryoneSocial mobile app allows users to create, engage, and share wherever they are working.

Users have more options to engage with the same great experience on our web or mobile apps, which will help your teams streamline workplace communications.

3. Connect Social Listening to Work Conversations

With groups and feeds focused on what current or potential customers are discussing about a brand, new product, or its competitors, all teams can stay current with competitive intelligence.

It’s important to monitor sentiment around your brand.

By including elements of social listening in the EveryoneSocial platform, learnings can be included in future efforts for all departments — from marketing to product to sales to customer success.

A more informed workplace that cares about understanding customer needs and opinions leads to better product decisions that ultimately drive growth and revenue.

Having all of those conversations on EveryoneSocial is one way that our customers are taking advantage of the platform to streamline workplace communications.

4. Automate Company Newsletters with Content Email Feature

Company newsletters have long been the standard for getting out the word to the entire organization about any news, successes, and important updates.

By using content emails with EveryoneSocial, the company newsletter can be streamlined and filled with more user-generated content.

The content emails can be set to run automatically by pulling in trending posts, updates from groups, or particular content that you want to feature.

This automated approach allows for more frequent updates and ensures that any important highlights won’t be missed.

Everyone at the organization will be aligned on the latest news and feel more connected to the company goals and mission.

5. Make Conversations Accessible and Transparent

Posts on EveryoneSocial are meant to be engaged with and spark conversations. Employees can leave comments, share emoji reactions, and tag colleagues to join the discussion.

Rather than these discussions happening in siloed channels or direct messages, everyone has a chance to participate and engage.

This creates a more streamlined inclusive atmosphere for employee communications which ultimately leads to a more engaged and productive work environment.

And those that may have missed the conversation, whether they were out of the office or in a meeting, can always get caught up and restart any discussions.

New hires can still view older posts and gain knowledge around past discussions that occurred before they started so that they are ready to jump right into the conversation or start a new one.

EveryoneSocial is a great fit for any organization that values access, knowledge-sharing, and transparency. All important traits that employees are looking for today from their companies.

It’s also a great way to keep everyone on your team informed of the latest company information. Whether that’s new wins, new hires, holiday schedules, or other interesting business learnings. Everyone has transparency, no matter where they are working.

6. Create Easy to Access Content and Information

Marketing teams love using EveryoneSocial as a way to get approved branded content to employees as quickly and effectively as possible.

Rather than using clunky intranet interfaces or intricate shared folders that run the risk of not being updated or easily accessible, design and creative teams can rest assured that their content and collateral will be set up to post successfully.

Marketing teams have the option to suggest sharing branded content with pre-approved commentary, hashtags, and disclaimers. But then can also leave room for users to tell their own story around a post.

For important posts and announcements, Admins can use push notifications and email alerts to draw attention to specific content. Push notifications help employees stay on top of exciting updates no matter where they are working.

Content is easy to engage with and share, taking lots of steps out of the communication process around branded content approvals. Employees can be included in campaigns and given the tools and resources to be effective brand ambassadors for their company.

7. Integrate with Technology Effectively

Every organization should be investing in technology that eases communication and collaboration in the workplace.

As more companies offer flexible work schedules and move to digital services, the way that your team connects and works together online is growing increasingly more important.

EveryoneSocial is built to work seamlessly with many of the leading collaboration, file-sharing, and CRM tools.

By using platforms that work well together, you can find efficiencies and develop a tech stack that gets your team what it needs to achieve goals, drive ROI, and improve performance.

Why Streamline Workplace Communications with EveryoneSocial?

If you are looking for ways to improve your current workplace communications, an employee advocacy platform is a great place to start and get streamlined.

EveryoneSocial wants its customers to succeed and offers lots of training, resources, and webinars to ensure that your employee advocacy program starts strong and continues to grow.

Our clients have had success at increasing executive visibility on social media, which not only supports internal communications but also strengthens employer brand efforts.

Beyond the benefits of increased lead generation conversion, clicks, and shares of branded content, employee advocacy increases internal rapport and makes it easier to communicate successes.

Want to learn more about employee advocacy and how EveryoneSocial’s platform can help boost communications and collaboration? Schedule your demo with our team.