As we close out the first month of 2022, we have a chance to reflect on what made the close of 2021 great: our Rockstar of the Month, Alex Bae!

We chose Alex, Circle’s senior public relations specialist, as our December Rockstar for a number of reasons, but we’d be remiss not to point out that one of his admins, Holly Maddox, also said he’s quite the legend — specifically, “the Jimi Hendrix of employee advocacy.”

How’d Alex come to be known as a legend?

Well, he did everything he could to ensure that Circle’s employee advocacy program would achieve long-term success by:

Taking on the responsibility of setting up EveryoneSocial

Bringing hundreds of colleagues into the program

Creating a social media policy from scratch

… and so much more! (Keep reading to learn about his favorite content initiative.)

Alex loves that this program has created a community among “Circlers.”

He also appreciates that EveryoneSocial gives employees confidence to post content to their networks, worry-free, helping them showcase their knowledge and grow their personal brands.

Q&A with Alex Bae

We love learning about our customers and hearing their stories, so we asked Alex to share more about his experience with employee advocacy.

EveryoneSocial: Did you know what employee advocacy was before EveryoneSocial was introduced at your organization?

I was aware of employee advocacy before onboarding EveryoneSocial. It is important to foster a community within the organization you represent, and the team and I are thrilled to bring this initiative to our fellow Circlers!

ES: How did you feel about getting involved in Circle’s employee advocacy efforts?

I definitely wanted to participate in the program from the very beginning! Employee advocacy, creating a close-knit community, and being able to easily share content across our networks were all immediate selling points for me to get started with the platform.

At times, it can be intimidating promoting something on your social channels because you want to properly represent the brand at all times. EveryoneSocial ensures confidence for all employees to post the curated content to their networks worry-free.

ES: What’s been your most successful and/or favorite post or share so far?

It is extremely difficult to pinpoint just one favorite post, but I would love to call out the content pieces around the Circle Impact Disaster Relief Fund.

Following the devastating tornadoes that hit several states in the U.S. during December, Circle worked with Endaoment to set up a charity fund to support several organizations that offered aid in the various communities.

It was amazing to see how swiftly the entire team was able to accomplish this philanthropic effort. It truly is a testament that when organizations work together, anything is possible.

To have this initiative shared on EveryoneSocial brought empowerment to all of our colleagues, and helped extend the fund’s reach to each of our colleague’s networks.

ES: What do you enjoy most about participating in your organization’s program?

I love to see the overall engagement! It is always a positive feeling seeing curated content in EveryoneSocial be shared out on Twitter or LinkedIn with the approved social copy.

In addition, the content emails! It is great to have the ability to recap a week of content on EveryoneSocial and share it with our users. Everyone is so busy, so the content email is a great way to get the team caught up on content they may have missed over the busy week!

ES: What do you enjoy most about using EveryoneSocial?

I really enjoy how the number of users continues to grow at Circle! As a company, we are growing and that gives us the opportunity to share the benefits of EveryoneSocial to a greater number of team members.

To see the level of engagement and growing number of users is really exciting as we continue to promote EveryoneSocial to additional Circlers!

We’re so glad you enjoy using our platform and are thrilled to hear how helpful it’s been for your team to share awesome content and initiatives to fellow Circlers and beyond.

Congratulations, Alex, for a job very well done! Keep up the great work!

