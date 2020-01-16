Welcome to EveryoneSocial’s Bitecast! Before we dive into the great content below, I want to briefly explain what the Bitecast is all about.

While we all love great video interviews and podcasts, we’ve found that the content is often too long. We all have busy work lives and often want the takeaway nugget upfront.

This is why the EveryoneSocial Bitecast exists. Every week, we deliver an informative and educational piece of media in a short and bite-sized format.

The CMO of G2 On What Works Best

Cameron Brain, CEO of EveryoneSocial dives into some marketing questions with G2’s CMO, Ryan Bonnici.

What has Ryan found most successful in terms of their marketing efforts over at G2?

How important is organic search still, especially going into the new decade?

Ryan answers these questions and talks more about diversity in your marketing channels. Take a listen to this week’s EveryoneSocial Bitecast below: