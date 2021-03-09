10 Personal Brand Statement Examples for Inspiration

Professionals are embracing social media to share advice and unique insights about their industry. If you want to thrive in your career, one of the best things you can do is build a strong personal brand strategy.

It will help with networking, gaining trust within your industry, and standing out from others in your field.

And having a personal brand statement makes it easy for anyone – employers, customers, clients, or contacts – to identify if they want to work with you or listen to what you have to say.

The benefits of writing a personal brand statement are hard to deny at this point, and we’ll explain in this article why having one is so important today.

Keep reading to see 10 creative personal brand statement examples to inspire you and learn tips to craft your own.

What is a Personal Brand Statement?

A personal brand statement is 1-3 sentences that explain what you do and why you are unique in your field. It sums up your experience, your skills, and your passion so that people can easily understand who you are and what you offer.

It should be short and catchy but also contain enough compelling information to convey your value and show your personality.

Think of it as your catchphrase – a tagline or slogan for marketing yourself!

Why is a Personal Brand Statement Important?

For networking, job searches, and overall career development, having a personal brand statement provides a lot of benefits. People will search for you online and check out your reputation when they are evaluating whether to hire you or partner with you.

Your personal brand statement is the first thing that people will associate with you so you want to start off on the right foot.

A strong personal brand can open up doors to speaking engagements, job interviews, promotions, client relationships, and overall business success.

A lot of companies value having employees that will act as brand advocates and will choose applicants with stronger networks and online presence because of that.

10 Bold Personal Brand Statement Examples

It can be hard to know where to start with your personal brand. These are some of the best personal brand statement examples on social media today.

1. Darrell Franklin

“Innovation is in my blood…I seek to find ways to adapt when needed and disrupt when possible. For the past 15+ years, I have been at the forefront of digital evolution and transformation as an intrepid business strategist, thought leader, and functional operator, and called on to develop solutions and technologies that have enabled stronger customer engagement, retention, and loyalty.”

Darrell Franklin’s personal branding statement makes it clear that innovation – an important skill for his role – is a core part of his DNA. He establishes his leadership in his field and shows how his passion translates to direct success with his customers. By showing the value he places on customer relationships, he makes a compelling case for employers to want to hire him and what he values at work.

2. Madalyn Sklar

“I am very passionate about one thing: teaching people (entrepreneurs, marketers, etc) how to achieve rockstar results with their social media, especially Twitter. And I inspire them to take action and “Just Do It.” I achieve this by developing strategies that work. My motto is “Work Smarter Not Harder.” I live by this and teach it to others every day.”

Madalyn Sklar shows the value of specificity infused with individuality in a personal branding statement. She establishes herself as an expert on Twitter and someone that cares about being a teacher and coach for others. And sharing about her rockstar results and tattoo-wearing shows off her fun personality, too!

3. Chris Do

“I’ve run an Emmy award winning motion design/brand consultancy for over 23 years. Now, I teach the world how to value themselves and communicate their value to others through open platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.”

Chris Do uses his personal branding statement to tell the story of his career – what he achieved in the past and what he’s focused on now. It acts as a mission statement for his career and what he values. What makes Chris’s statement stand out is the scale he cares about and his focus on inclusivity by expanding the scope of his business to the world.

4. Irene Koehler

“I transform accomplished women from unknown to unforgettable 🚀🔥 with a strategic, trustworthy personal brand.”

Who better to trust for a personal branding statement example than a personal branding coach? Irene Koehler uses powerful words like transform and unforgettable to get her point across quickly and succinctly. It’s straightforward and shows the kind of approach and value she would provide her clients.

5. Troy Sandidge

“I’m a Growth Marketing Strategist, aka The Strategy Hacker™, who empowers brands to achieve next-level success, maximize revenue, elevate brand authority, establish powerful communities, and skyrocket business growth through cutting-edge marketing strategies and results-driven social media solutions.”

Troy Sandidge takes personal branding to another level by actually trademarking his own brand alias – The Strategy Hacker! Having that alter-ego, almost like a superhero, is a great example of how to establish expertise while showing off his creative and entrepreneurial skills.

6. Austin Belcak

“I teach people how to use unconventional strategies to land jobs they love in today’s market (without connections, without traditional “experience,” and without applying online).”

Austin Belcak’s personal branding statement is a lesson in how to showcase your value simply. He doesn’t use buzzwords. He uses language that anyone could understand and highlights how he has unique knowledge that he uses to help and teach people. That establishes trust and shows to potential clients that he understands their pain points and how to solve for them.

7. Debbie Levitt

“I’m The Mary Poppins of CX/UX. I fly in, find the true problems, improve everything I can, make the magic happen, sing a few songs, and fly away to the next project… or I can stick around! I’m dedicated to transforming companies, departments, teams, projects, products, services, and experiences by focusing on the full arc of the Customer Experience.”

Debbie Levitt uses a reference point that a lot of people would immediately understand – Disney’s Mary Poppins – to tell the story of what she does and how she does it. Of these personal branding statement examples, hers stands out with its creativity and use of storytelling. She shows her fun and positive personality, while also explaining her goals as a CX/UX consultant.

8. Elizabeth Morgan

“🌱 About Me: I was awarded the title “Top Graduating HR Student” at my college for my leadership and passion for the field. After I spent hundreds of hours networking on my LinkedIn, I was sourced by a Google recruiter and now sit on their staffing team. When I’m not advocating for exceptional candidate experience or teaching my coworkers the ins and outs of LinkedIn, I’m on Linkedin sharing professional insight, in my home office making lightweight clay earrings, or watering my plants. :)”

Elizabeth Morgan’s personal branding statement speaks to her passion for HR and the time that she put into developing relationships on LinkedIn. Beyond her work experience and interests though, she shares some of her hobbies and interests, which helps show off her positive personality. Elizabeth has developed a highly engaged audience on LinkedIn by offering job search advice and sharing more from her personal life.

9. Diego Granados

“As a product manager I have to wear different hats every day and I excel at working cross-functionally. My experience and feedback has taught me that I bring value to the teams I work with because: I speak geek, marketer, designer, salesperson, client, data whisperer and at some point I tried to learn Shriiwook (I’ve always wanted to understand Chewbacca like Han did). Understanding means fewer mistakes, and mistakes can be very costly.”

Diego Granados doesn’t just say he works well with different teams with his personal branding statement example – he also explains why. By pointing out the different “languages” that he uses at work, he shows that he is a team player and someone that enjoys collaborating with other teams and departments. And he throws in a Star Wars reference that both shows off his sense of humor and appeals to his audience.

10. Andrea Perez

“I’m a modern, fearless, digitally-driven and globally savvy brand / business leader with over 15 years of experience representing two of the most exciting, influential consumer brands in the world. I live for opportunities to deliver game-changing, digital and physical global marketing programs that deepen consumer connections, accelerate revenue and drive brand growth.“

Andrea Perez uses powerful adjectives to describe who she is and her valuable experience as a consumer marketer. She expresses her excitement for the brands that she has worked for and establishes herself as an employee advocate.

How EveryoneSocial Helps People Build Personal Brands

Feeling inspired by those personal brand statement examples? Now it’s time to craft your own.

And once you have a standout personal brand statement, you’ll also want to deliver authentic and engaging content to your audiences on social media.

Successful companies today see the value of investing in employees’ personal brands and are using tools to help their teams develop those skills.

The EveryoneSocial platform makes it easy for colleagues to share industry news and thought leadership at a company that can then be shared to external networks.

With just a few clicks, you can schedule and automate sharing content that will provide value to your networks and also establish you as a trusted source of information about your industry and business.

It will save you time and effort while achieving your goals of growing your personal brand.

Want to learn how an employee advocacy platform can help you and your teams build stronger personal brands? Schedule your demo of EveryoneSocial to see how we can help.