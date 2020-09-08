Best Ways to Maximize Sales Efforts With EveryoneSocial

For any organization, in order to keep the business thriving and growing it often comes down to improving sales efforts.

Ensure that your sales team and company is closing more deals, achieving new business, and even upselling current customers who are using your products and services.

Naturally, there are plenty of strategies to increase sales and drive more revenue. One of the more popular ways is through the use of social selling.

If you work in sales currently, you’ve definitely heard of this term and strategy before. But additionally, a great way to drive more sales and improve results through social media is by utilizing a social selling platform, like EveryoneSocial.

Below, I’ll cover how employees outside of the sales department contribute to results and ways to utilize a social selling platform like EveryoneSocial to maximize a sales team’s effectiveness.

How Non-Sales Employees Can Help Sales Efforts

First and foremost, every salesperson on your team or within your organization should be active on social media in some way. It’s a fact that being visible with current prospects, customers, and potential customers plays a major role in sales results.

If you know social selling well, then by all means skip some of these next few stats as you probably are well aware of the impact. But, the numbers are clearly in sales favor:

73% of salespeople using social selling as part of their sales process outperformed their sales peers and exceeded quota 23 percent more often. (Aberdeen Group)

80% believe their sales force would be more effective and efficient if they could leverage social media. (Sales Management Association)

Sales reps using social media as part of their sales techniques outsell 78% of their peers. (Forbes)

90% of top performing salespeople now use social media as part of their sales strategy. (LinkedIn)

Companies with consistent social selling processes are 40% more likely to hit revenue goals than non-social sellers. (SalesForLife)

However, what you might not realize is how impactful employees outside of sales can be on the results of your team and overall sales efforts.

While employees may not be the sales experts, your co-workers can help assist the results of things like new sales qualified leads, improve win rates, and increase deal sizes. Just by sharing, creating, and engaging with content your team recommends or general content to their own social channels.

That’s called “employee advocacy,” which is pretty interchangeable with the concept of social selling. Other terms you may hear include “employee activation” or creating “employee influencers.”

Utilizing An Employee Advocacy Platform to Boost Sales

Hopefully if you are reading this post, you are ready to do these few things:

Improve overall sales efforts

Drive better win rates

Start closing more deals

Reach more potential customers

Coordinate with the marketing team better

I mean, aren’t all sales teams looking to accomplish some, if not all of the above? And to accomplish those items an employee advocacy platform is now a key tool in any company’s sales tech stack.

Naturally, these programs aren’t just for sales, but it is essential to helping overall sales efforts. Wondering how? Let’s dive in further.

Easily organize content for sharing

One of the simplest ways to maximize social selling is to have access to important content at the right time.

Depending on the size of your organization, it can be hard to keep track of all the content your company produces, company news, industry insights, and other sales collateral.

An employee advocacy platform like EveryoneSocial becomes the central location where content can be organized and categorized.

Now the latest content can be streamlined into the platform and in various groupings, to make it easy to find, engage, and share specific content to social networks.

Content sharing and creating

Organizing content is important to helping you find what you need faster, but employee advocacy programs make it easy to share content and also create it too.

For example, when you have access to various kinds of content you can share it immediately or choose to schedule various pieces ahead. You can set up a few days or week’s worth of content with unique personal commentary.

Additionally, you can’t underestimate the power of user-generated content. That is content you specifically create, share, and even add to a stream in the employee advocacy platform.

This could be content you recommended from a third-party source, a picture of a company event, showing a new product highlight, etc.

Social listening of prospects and competitors

Although content sharing and engaging is important, you cannot forget the power of social listening.

With an employee advocacy platform, you can link up RSS feeds, keywords, and Twitter accounts to monitor conversations and what people are talking about.

This allows your sales team to quickly comment, start conversations, or share content to your platforms when prospects are talking about something relevant. Plus, you can keep tabs on competitors and news they share to stay ahead of the industry.

Internal communication about sales

While access to content, creating, and sharing are key to a program, you can’t leave out internal communications either. For sales, it’s a great way to keep everyone in the company in the loop about sales results, efforts, team news, or start discussions.

A good employee advocacy program values internal content that is not added for sharing too. Plus, it’s a great way for sales and marketing teams to communicate with each other.

For example, you can share internally what content is resonating with their audiences, maybe what content is needed but doesn’t exist yet, etc.

Mobile apps for on-the-go

Any good employee advocacy platform will be equipped with mobile app versions. Prior to COVID-19, many companies have sales people traveling, whether to visit prospects, go to various events, or even to meet with current customers.

But having access to content, sharing, information, and creating on-the-go is important for sales.

Even now without traveling, it makes it easier to do everything you need in social selling, without having to be logged into a platform on your computer.

Some of the most impactful UGC from our own sales team was created on the EveryoneSocial mobile app during a sales trip abroad.

Keep teams motivated with gamification

While gamification and activating a leaderboard to drive sales efforts can be important, at EveryoneSocial we recommend to never lead with gamifying a social program.

However, there are many ways to effectively use a leaderboard to drive friendly competition, ensure engagement, and get your sales team and whole organization more active in these social selling efforts.

Boost engagement on specific content

While personalized content and content shared to individuals channels will generally perform better, efforts can be boosted in another way.

With EveryoneSocial, sales teams can also share their social post link in the platform to request engagement on the specific post.

This can be to get more likes, comments, re-shares, or a combo of things which can increase social reach.

Not everyone in your company is monitoring employee posts or knows they have posted, this easily informs everyone of your recent content.

And it can be any links or posts from LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Youtube, etc. Getting extra engagement on specific posts or uploads can fuel discussions with your social connections and expand the reach or impact of your content.

Why Sales Teams Trust EveryoneSocial

Hopefully you are seeing the bigger picture as to why employee advocacy platforms can boost sales efforts and drive real value.

Yet, there are a few solution options to consider if you want to boost social selling, but also get employees outside of sales involved too. How do you choose?

Naturally, I will tell you EveryoneSocial should be your choice, but it will definitely depend on things like features, user experience, budget, integrations, etc.

You can read the reviews of all platforms in the G2 Employee Advocacy category to get more insights.

However, what I can share with you is why sales teams trust EveryoneSocial and have for years. Below is not every important reason organizations choose us, but some highlights to give you an idea.

Built for enterprise organizations

Since 2012, EveryoneSocial has been leading and innovating in the space of employee advocacy for enterprise businesses.

While companies of all sizes can benefit, the platform was designed to easily enable thousands of employees onto the product with ease.

Whether that is only for sales teams, or looking to go company-wide to really elevate results, EveryoneSocial is built for scale and cross-team network effects.

Recently, we had a well-known telecommunications company onboard and additional 25,000 employees in less than a week to help boost sales, marketing, and communications among these employees.

Wondering what customers of ours are using the platform for social selling? A few include Micro Focus, Qualtrics, and Genesys.

Built in Salesforce application

A few years back, one initiative EveryoneSocial took was building a complete solution of the product within Salesforce. While there are now a few employee advocacy tools who offer a variation of this, we were the first to do it.

We realize that many salespeople are consistently in Salesforce for most of their workday. Giving them an easier way to use EveryoneSocial and eliminating them having to login to another tool just made sense.

It’s the entire functionality of the desktop application, but without ever having to leave Salesforce. Boom!

Streamline communications with discussions

A product feature we have been super excited about is discussions. Previously, any posts had commenting and tagging.

We still have that capability, but now it is streamlined in a chat messenger which allows less clutter on the feed timelines and offers real-time messaging between co-workers.

So now besides tagging your colleagues, you can interact with reactions to their comments, include emojis, gifs, paste links, and even upload a file or picture.

This makes it much easier for sales teams to communicate internally, but also to engage other departments or employees.

Support team for strategy

Since day one, a main differentiator for us has been our focus on customer success. Now we all know most SaaS businesses say that, but EveryoneSocial has lived and breathed that since launching.

Our goal is to be your strategic partner with employee advocacy and social selling.

Not only does our team help troubleshoot anything that comes up, but we also provide strategy tips, quarterly business reviews and results, insights and tips, on-going training, workshops, etc.

Success goes beyond providing a platform, and our team is about building long-lasting business relationships.

Ready to see EveryoneSocial in action, boost sales efforts, and increase social selling results? Schedule your demo to see more, ask questions, and learn about our product and process.