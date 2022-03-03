The 4-Step Guide to Activating Employee Influencers

One of the best things about running your employee influencer program on EveryoneSocial is you can get up and running fast!

Ready to empower your people, give them a voice, tap into the value of their networks, and start seeing real ROI? We’ll get you there in just four steps.

1. Get started.

Simply pick a plan and enter your email address, and you’ll be up and running with your very own EveryoneSocial workspace in under a minute.

2. Create content.

Fill your workspace with the kind of content your people want to share.

This could be company blogs, job postings, industry articles or other third-party resources,

user-generated content, the latest meme marketing created, or anything else you want your people to promote.

Of all the things you can do to support your advocacy efforts, providing plenty of fresh, compelling content is tops.

3. Invite your people.

Let’s get this party started!

So which soon-to-be influencers should you invite? That depends on what you’re ready for — you could start with a small group of early adopters or invite everyone in the company.

Once people are in your EveryoneSocial workspace, they can invite their colleagues to join in the fun. Now that’s what we call organic growth!

4. Encourage sharing.

Your people want to share content — they might just need a little encouragement.

Start by simply asking your up-and-coming influencers to share. Pick a piece of content in your workspace and tell your people you’d like them to share it.

We also have numerous tools to motivate sharing and engagement, including Slack and MS Teams integrations, automated content emails, customizable leaderboards, and more.

That’s it!

In just four steps, you’ve set your employee influencers — and the organization itself — up for success.

