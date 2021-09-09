8 Reasons You Need a Pure Play Employee Advocacy Program

Maybe you don’t want to invest in another tool. Nor do you want to add to your employees’ ever-growing tech stack.

We get that — you and your team have enough on your plate these days.

But companies like Facebook, Adobe, and T-Mobile understand that employee advocacy is essential to their brands’ success.

And there is a reason why are eight reasons why these organizations use a pure play employee advocacy program and rely on EveryoneSocial.

1. It simplifies your advocacy efforts.

You don’t need an employee advocacy platform to get your workforce posting about the company on social media, but it sure will make your job easier.

There are several ways to start your employee advocacy program without a platform:

Manually sharing and tracking links in Google Docs or Excel

Sharing posts via Slack, email, or internal newsletters

Using a social media tool that has a secondary advocacy feature

All of these work to some degree, but there are numerous downsides to treating them as employee advocacy solutions. We’ll explore these in greater detail below, but for now, just consider the time and effort required to effectively distribute content to employees, suggest copy for sharing, track performance, and more.

Emailing the entire company each time you publish a new blog post? Hoping employees take the time to tweet the news you post in your advocacy Slack channel? Never knowing if they actually do?

Surely you’ve got better things to do — and more than enough spreadsheets to update already — so let an advocacy tool simplify your life.

2. It makes it easy to measure success.

When you use a pure play employee advocacy platform like EveryoneSocial, you’ll know exactly what’s shared and how much engagement it receives.

Just take a look at the wealth of information available to you via our platform: shares, clicks, likes, comments, and reach.

You’ll also be able to easily see your number of users and posts, which users share the most, which groups are created, and which groups are most popular among employees.

This not only enables you to measure the success of your advocacy program, but it also gives you insights into what kind of content resonates with your employees and their audiences. And that arms you with vital data that’ll improve content performance and increase engagement.

Plus, you’ll no longer have to wonder if your team members are actually sharing the content you post. All the proof is right there.

Of course there are ways to track the traffic generated by employees, such as using UTM or CID codes, but why not have an employee advocacy platform do this for you?

All the data you need about your content’s performance is right there at your fingertips — and once again, you don’t have to transfer all that valuable data into a spreadsheet.

3. It streamlines content for sharing.

If you currently run your advocacy program manually, you may already have all the content you want employees to share in one place, such as a dedicated Slack channel or Google Doc.

But what’s great about EveryoneSocial is you have a central location for all your content — blog post, video, internal document, or anything else. Employees can like this content,, tag teammates, leave comments, and quickly and easily share it to their individual social media accounts with just a click.

Having everything in one place also makes it easy to push content to Slack, Teams, internal newsletters and more instead of doing this manually or relying on multiple technologies.

Plus, it’s also a curation solution that’ll provide users with a steady stream of relevant content from third-party sources that are perfect for sharing.

4. It protects the company.

Half of employees already post about their employer on social media, and trusting your workers to advocate for the business is key to the success of an employee advocacy program.

But accidents happen, as evidenced by the numerous social media blunders made by even social media professionals themselves.

A pure play employee advocacy program like EveryoneSocial helps prevent these issues because you can add suggested copy for sharing on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. You can give people the option of posting to their personal networks with this exact copy alone, or simply toggle a button to allow them to express their thoughts in their own voice.

You can also enable some posts for external sharing to personal social networks, or mark content for only internal viewing. You can even share posts to certain groups so that only specific employees see it, and you

Because EveryoneSocial is a company tool, you can invite only people who you know work for the company to join the platform and share content. This provides greater accountability than simply using LinkedIn.

For example, any LinkedIn user can claim to work for your company. And if you have thousands of employees, it’s unlikely you have the time to confirm that every single one is actually part of your workforce.

Ensure even further protection for your brand and your company’s content by uploading your social media policy to the platform and adding disclosures for users to include when they share certain posts, as illustrated above.

In other words, EveryoneSocial allows you to keep everyone in the know and empower them to share the right information in the right ways, giving you greater control over your brand.

5. It makes your program more effective.

You likely already know the numerous benefits of employee advocacy: It drives brand recognition, generates leads, increases organic sharing and engagement, aids in recruitment, and more.

That’s why your organization needs to prioritize employee advocacy — even if you’re just emailing links and tracking performance in an Excel sheet.

But when you invest in a platform specifically designed for employee advocacy, it takes your efforts to the next level.

It drives more traffic and leads, it increases engagement, builds brand trust and employer brand, and it inspires your employees to share more.

In fact, a survey of 6,000 EveryoneSocial users found that people who used the platform shared 38 times more content over a six-month period.

Related: What do employees really think about social media at work? Do they find advocacy programs useful?

6. It lets you easily scale your program.

Right now you may have no difficulty manually managing your advocacy program.

But as your organization grows, an employee advocacy tool will save you both time and money because it permits you to easily and effectively scale.

No matter how big your team is, EveryoneSocial has a solution that’ll work for you. You can even get started for free!

Need help budgeting for an employee advocacy program? We’ve got you covered.

7. It makes advocacy rewarding.

Employees participate in advocacy efforts for a variety of reasons. It allows them to build their personal brand, expand their network, and progress their careers, just to name a few.

But these factors don’t motivate everyone. That’s why EveryoneSocial has leaderboard and gamification features that encourage employees to share and engage with content.

This element of fun and competition encourages people to post and share to their personal networks. Some organizations further incentivize these contests by giving away prizes to the employee at the top of the leaderboard.

And if you’re wondering if gamification really works, just take a look at Qualtrics’ phenomenal results.

When the experience management provider launched a social-sharing competition among its employees, it resulted in the experience management provider’s greatest number of shares and its highest employee reach of all time.

8. It comes with ongoing support and training.

A pure play employee advocacy program comes with strong support and highly trained experts dedicated to your organization’s advocacy success.

At EveryoneSocial, we don’t only provide your admins and users with training, but also quarterly business reviews, best practices, and ongoing learnings via webinars, monthly newsletters, and more..

Plus, our customer success team are experts with the longest tenure in the industry, so when you work with us, you’ll truly get a world-class experience.

If you opt for a program or tool that simply has employee advocacy as a secondary feature, you don’t receive this kind of specialized knowledge or training because advocacy isn’t their chief focus.

