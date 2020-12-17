How We Use The EveryoneSocial Platform To Drive Results

If you have perused the EveryoneSocial website, you’ll end up learning quite a few things about our company and product:

We are a leading employee advocacy platform that keeps employees informed, creating, and sharing content — no matter where they are working.

We work with some of the biggest companies in the world (i.e. Dell, Indeed, ADP, Teradata, United Airlines, etc.).

We love providing educational material and insights into the value of social media, employee engagement, employer branding, employee communications, etc.

While we can continue to tell you about all our great customers and the impact EveryoneSocial has on their businesses in various ways, we wanted to go a step further.

Since we use our own product every day, I wanted to share some data and insights into our own use cases.

And our own use of the platform is not only to test ideas and product features, but to build up our brand, improve sales, build an internal work community, keep employee engagement high, and provide business transparency to everyone.

Using EveryoneSocial at EveryoneSocial

At the core of the EveryoneSocial platform is the ability to source, review, consume, and publish content in minutes, not hours.

That will also be the main value of our platform, which can be used across the entire organization — not just one department.

Certainly, the marketing and sales aspects are the top areas and use cases. This is why I’m going to start with the value there.

But as you’ll see, our team of 30+ employees (and growing!) uses the platform for various reasons. And each use case is impacting our business in some positive and beneficial way.

A Look at Some Data First

Now, this data was pulled as of mid-December 2020 so remember that our social accounts and reach are certainly growing and have probably increased since this was written. I’ll come in here and update periodically.

As of December 2020, the main EveryoneSocial Social Accounts have:

Linkedin: 2,552 followers and growing

Twitter: 3,270 followers

Facebook: 16,134 followers

That is 22,000+ total from branded accounts. It’s worth noting our primary focus has been LinkedIn for branded accounts in the last few years. In the earlier days of high Facebook engagement, we were able to grow our page significantly but have slowed down since.

Now, let’s look at our employees.

As of December 2020, we have just over 30 employees and the total combined reach is: 72,000+.

A bit larger than our own branded accounts, in fact about 3.5x larger. And not everyone has all their main social accounts connected, most just have LinkedIn and Twitter. So our total reach of all employees is slightly higher.

Let’s do some simple math

We are a smaller company and still growing, but think about your organization or some of our customers who have 10,000+ employees.

Regardless if all are sharing content or engaging (100% adoption will probably never happen), but let’s say 50% conservatively. Keep that in mind for later.

Additionally, we’ve found that the average employee has 1,000 social connections. So if you multiply that connection amount by 50% (5,000 employees) from the example — you have 5,000,000 for your total reach!

That can be way more than the branded accounts — or if anything — a significant addition to your company’s social accounts.

And we can also factor in that employees who participate in a social employee advocacy program organically grow their social networks by 10%+ per year. This is what we found analyzing our own customer data.

So that 5,000,000+ reach can grow every year, even without adding any additional employees to the program. Wow!

But remember, beyond social reach, employee advocacy programs are used for various purposes that serve your organization well.

The Core Examples of How We Use Our Own Product

Every customer uses EveryoneSocial in unique ways and emphasizes certain needs over others. There are many common employee advocacy campaigns companies run, but also very original ones, too.

For example, we have some customers that primarily use EveryoneSocial as a sales tool, where others are enterprise-wide and see it has a strong employee engagement and community hub for all to have access to.

We fall into the category of giving every employee access, to ensure we are improving the business all around. But I’ll break it down a bit further below.

Marketing, Brand, Social Media

EveryoneSocial is a perfect addition to our own marketing and social media initiatives. And there are a few ways we leverage our software for this area.

Expand shares and reach of blog posts, guides, content, etc.

We’ll provide content copy and hashtags, but we always allow team members to add their own commentary.

While every organization is different and may have strict compliance, it’s more authentic when it’s in the “employee voice” and not the marketing team’s copywriting.

We have the ability to add required disclosures or hashtags, which are more efficient than always locking commentary down.

The other marketing effects here being more social traffic, expanded content reach, an increase of social leads, and becoming more of a content authority.

Content shared by employees receives 8x more engagement than content shared by brand channels. (Social Media Today)

Driving social growth on branded accounts with our “Engage” option

LinkedIn has been our bigger focus here, but essentially there are some elements to winning on branded accounts on LinkedIn.

Many people say how those accounts aren’t the best to utilize today and content should come from real people. While we agree that content and interactions from employees tend to be better, you can’t neglect brand accounts, either.

Here’s a screenshot of our “Customer of the Month” which we grew from our “Engage” feature.

We don’t utilize “Engage” for every post, but focus it on important content we want our team to rally around.

This helps the social content be seen in more feeds, helps others engage, and can help content “trend” in important hashtags to expose the brand more. Like the above example, here it is trending for the last week.

And don’t forget, what people engage with can show in their connections’ feeds, expanding the reach and creating a “network effect.”

Think it doesn’t work? Look at our last 30 days on our Linkedin company page. We don’t have a large LinkedIn page follower base yet (we will!) but over 300k post impressions.

This is a combo of consistently interesting content and using the “engage” feature to drive more visibility.

Not too shabby, right?

Transparency about what our marketing team is up to

While my team and I might be the marketing owners and gatekeepers, it’s cool to share what we are working on with everyone.

This keeps the organization on the same page, feeling like they are in the know, and encourages them to contribute ideas we can use to better our own efforts.

And these updates include new marketing wins, reporting dashboards, important milestones, and all the cool things other members of the marketing team are doing.

Additionally, the updates don’t just come from one person, everyone on the marketing team is encouraged to share about their work.

EveryoneSocial features that help marketing and brand results

Push notifications to get content to people quickly

Engage buttons for boosting branded content

Pinned important posts to groups

Custom commentary for social sharing

Email newsletter digest for top content

Internal only posts for marketing team updates and ideas

Analytics to see what content connects best with our team

Sales, Social Selling, and Sales Enablement

Although a lot of what we use our platform for with the marketing side translates over to sales, the sales team has specific use cases, too.

As you might be well aware, social selling and sales enablement is a critical part of the sales process and closing deals. Here’s how we use EveryoneSocial for our sales efforts.

Organize sales collateral for easy access and sharing

With any sales team, collateral can start to get disorganized and overwhelming. However, our sales team uses EveryoneSocial to upload the latest case study, guides, presentations, or any other relevant content they’ll want to access multiple times or share to their networks.

It also is a great way to share ideas and needs for new collateral that might be needed in the near future.

Keep tabs on competitors or prospects

Adding some social listening elements helps our sales team stay on the cusp of what other companies in our space are creating or sharing.

Although we all don’t spend much time worrying about competitors, it’s nice to have some content streams to stay up to date.

This is also used for targeted accounts or current prospects to ensure engagement and sharing content relevant to them.

Building their own thought leadership

Since social media is an incredible area to build relationships and attract prospects, having healthy content posts, and relatable content to share helps our sales team build their expertise and trust among their networks.

Our sales team utilizes the platform to find relevant content that they can distribute to their networks to drive more interest in the brand and product.

For internal sales updates

While every department can sometimes be siloed and unsure what the others are working on, our sales leaders use EveryoneSocial to provide weekly updates on new opportunities, new customers, and any learnings during sales calls.

Previous companies I worked for, I had no idea where the business as a whole was or what deals were coming in. Sometimes we’d know in a yearly review, but the whole year I was in the dark. I felt disconnected from the team and company.

But our sales team shares when new deals are signed and the amounts, weekly updates, and other cool things so we all know the type of revenue coming in.

Help improve overall sales enablement

Since everyone has access to the platform, it’s a great way to continue to keep sales informed of marketing, product, client success, and other relevant information that helps them sell better.

And it opens discussions about needs or wants between the various teams.

Many internal discussions have happened with the sales teams that created new great content or collateral based on ideas and other knowledge sharing.

Strategic use of the “Engage” button

The ‘engage’ button can help drive large amounts of traffic to a prospect’s post or customer’s post by members of the company.

We like to do this occasionally to show support, to interact with, and gain larger exposure both to members of the company but also to boost the post to be seen by more people.

Features that help sales and sales enablement

Groups to organize content or social listening

Private groups for internal sales collateral

Discussion to have conversations with other teams to stay informed

Salesforce integration, to use EveryoneSocial without ever leaving the CRM

Mobile apps for on the go sales, events, and easy updates during busy sales days

Engage buttons to drive attention to customers and prospects social posts

Employee Engagement, Employer Branding

While we’ve known about the power of employee engagement and employer branding, the need has significantly grown due to COVID-19 and the rallying of more distributed teams.

Keeping your entire organization feeling like a community, connected to colleagues, and seeing transparent information about their company has huge impacts on the business.

And I grouped employer branding in here because showcasing how awesome our organization is and the people that make it run successfully are key to helping drive business and finding the best talent for our team.

Think pieces to help drum up discussions

Everyone’s thoughts and ideas are encouraged at EveryoneSocial, so our team is active in sharing content for discussion. This could be industry news, product ideas, new processes, strategies, random thoughts, etc.

Important company news and updates from leadership

Nothing is a secret among teams at EveryoneSocial, whether company goals or business financials. It keeps everyone in the know-how and more engaged.

Using various content features to be more personalized and engaging

We want employees coming back to the platform, but also finding everything interesting, too. Besides encouraging them to create content and follow their own interests, we encourage using the various content features too.

Like browser extensions to submit interesting content they discover for sharing, upload videos or photos of something interesting or important, etc. When content comes from all people instead of just executives or 2-3 people, engagement goes up!

We use it to highlight new hires and employees

When someone joins our team we like to include their Linkedin profile and write about the new person. We encourage everyone to go connect with them and leave a warm welcome comment on the internal post.

This helps new hires feel welcomed and gets everyone connected. Additionally, if an employee has an awesome social post, we’ll include that in EveryoneSocial to rally around it. This can drive more engagement, reach, and new network followers for that individual.

New job postings and recruiting materials

To help spread the word of open positions at EveryoneSocial, we’ll include those in the platform for anyone on the team to help distribute to their networks.

Similarly, we add and curate recruiting or employer branding content that shows off our work culture. This has been great for attracting top talent and driving more engagement around our brand.

Branded company culture or hiring content engagement

We’ll also include our employer branding and recruiting content from our branded accounts into the platform. This is also to encourage employees to like, comment, or reshare that content, as well. Again helping drive more engagement and reach to these types of posts.

Employee content, links, or other hiring-related materials

For example, we have groups of content related to diversity & inclusion, but also important notes or content related to onboarding materials for new hires.

With our employee engagement and employer branding efforts, these ideas above are only scratching the surface. This is how we use it currently, but many clients of ours go beyond this. Many also use the leaderboard and gamification options to drive more engagement with friendly competition and unique prizes.

Features for activating engagement and employer brand:

Internal posts any employee can create

Groups related to culture and recruiting

Engage buttons to connect with new hires

Analytics to see what content is engaging people best

Gamification and leaderboards to increase engagement and culture

Internal communications and collaboration

Similar to some of the employee engagement aspects, we use the EveryoneSocial platform to streamline communications and collaboration, too.

While 80% of the team is in the Salt Lake City area, there are distributed teams, and some teammates located in the Austin office as well. Keeping everyone informed and working together is improved with our use of the EveryoneSocial platform.

By using this as an internal tool, we see more employees contributing ideas, sharing knowledge, and engaging with other team members from different departments.

Important company announcements

Each team uses this as well to keep full transparency running, but Cameron (CEO) and even board members share interesting content and insights into the business. This helps our team feel valued and aware of what is going on consistently.

We also have set daily emails to everyone from the platform of the top news and push notifications that go to the apps or email of something important. We have this cadence more active, but customers can choose the frequency as needed.

Additionally, there is a more in-depth newsletter we can send too, but we currently aren’t using that since we have daily recap emails.

Becoming a connected community

For us as a growing company, it’s relatively easy to keep track of everyone on the team, their department, and info about them.

However, each employee gets their own profile in EveryoneSocial like the below image.

This is cool to follow them and get their content in your feed, to see important information about their work and contact info, etc.

We’ve seen this feature be extremely useful for large organizations who have 1,000s of people on the platform.

It’s hard to meet new people or put faces to names, especially in remote work. But now you can build connections on social channels, learn more about colleagues, and follow their content in EveryoneSocial.

Better collaboration and discussions

One of the added benefits of EveryoneSocial is being able to get feedback and insights from other colleagues. And not just that, but real-time discussions where I can tag specific people on what might be important.

Being able to collaborate and communicate is incredibly useful, especially in a remote work environment or on the go. This means real-time communication can happen on desktop and mobile apps.

And the tagging or commenting then notifies the individual, so nothing important is missed. Win-win!

Internal analytics about engagement

The analytics and data are useful for the external side, especially marketing and sales. As well as the admins of our internal program.

It informs us about what content is resonating well, what type of content might be most interesting, and how things are being engaged with. And individual employees can see their own reporting data, too.

But as an admin, I can see, not only the external data, but internal data, too.

This internal information can help you see the number of users, groups, posts, likes, and discussions happening over a period of time. It helps us understand how active other employees are and that they are staying engaged.

Features that are used for communications and collaboration:

Internal only posts of relevant information

Discussions on each post with tagging and engagement capabilities

Internal reporting, to see how connected and engaged everyone is

Push notifications via app and email to ensure important info is not lost

Ability to create specific groups for content and collaboration purposes

What Do EveryoneSocial Employees Use The Platform For?

Certainly, you can say these answers from employees are a bit biased, but these are the exact reasons our team uses EveryoneSocial.

“I am still new, but what I see is that people tend to focus on new or forward-thinking ideas. It is a good place to see what is on their minds and where things are trending. It can allow for a community of an idea to grow or even discuss before putting something out there to the world.”

“For more internal knowledge of what’s going on inside the various parts of the company.”

“Sharing out compelling data and articles for potential customers/prospects.”

“Putting out thought leadership content, social selling, and expanding my network.”

“Internal comms – I like knowing what is happening at EveryoneSocial.”

“EveryoneSocial made it so easy to connect with the whole company on LinkedIn when I joined as a new employee – my network has grown a lot in a short period of time!”

“Seeing all of the content available to share but also to read about and educate myself on the product and industry.”

