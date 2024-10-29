LinkedIn Steps Back From Advocacy Once Again

LinkedIn recently announced that it’s discontinuing its My Company and Employee Advocacy tabs in November, and it’s not the first time that LinkedIn has stepped back from the advocacy space.

Years ago, LinkedIn had its own employee advocacy product called LinkedIn Elevate, but ultimately the social network decided to discontinue that as well.

(Actually, when LinkedIn did that, the company redirected traffic from Elevate to EveryoneSocial!)

Why is LinkedIn getting rid of these features? Because it’s not a business it should’ve been in in the first place. It’s tempting for these large platforms to want to build products and services in and around the core platform.

I get it. When I was on the team at Reddit, it was a constant discussion, right? You have all these users, you have all this traffic, so why shouldn’t we build this thing, or that thing, or this other thing?

And what you come to realize is that any effort spent outside of the core platform, the core user base, isn’t time well spent.

So at Reddit, we built a variety of things, but they almost all got shut down after a period of time.

The same fate was true for the LinkedIn Elevate product. And when they sunset it, I think it was kind of an attempt to do a soft landing. So they introduced this My Company tab and a couple of lightweight employee advocacy features.

In a few days, there will be no more My Company and Employee Advocacy tabs.

The message here, of course, is that if you’re serious about advocacy — if these features gave you a bit of a taste for it and you want to continue scaling your program — you need a purpose-built solution.

When you have a true advocacy solution in place like EveryoneSocial, a whole wide world of possibilities open up for your staff, your executives, and your organic brand content.

Want to see what’s possible? Request your free Modern Advocacy Report to see which of your employees are active on social, which companies engage with their content, and what kind of ROI your advocacy program could generate.