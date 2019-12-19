Welcome to EveryoneSocial’s Bitecast! Before we dive into the great content below, I want to briefly explain what the Bitecast is all about.

While we all love great video interviews and podcasts, we’ve found that the content is often too long. We all have busy work lives and often want the takeaway nugget upfront.

This is why the EveryoneSocial Bitecast exists. Every week, we deliver an informative and educational piece of media in a short and bite-sized format.

The future of social…

…according to Jessica is where it began: enjoying relationships with friends, colleagues, and family, and less advertisement.

Jessica Boardman sits down with Cameron to round out a nice trilogy of successive Bitecast episodes, all speaking to the responsibility and future of client success.

In the past two episodes of the Bitecast, guests have weighed in on what constitutes the primary responsibility of client success managers. Mitch said “caring” (and “bigger checks”), Ike said “listening”, and here’s Jessica with her own interpretation. Here’s a hint: empathy is a shared experience, and when the client is happy, Jessica is happy.

Listen to hear CS manager Jessica Boardman explain why being a people person is so important to ensuring that clients succeed.