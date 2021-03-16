7 Personal Brand Statement Examples for Leaders

As a leader, part of your job is to build trust among consumers and in the workplace. And one of the best ways for executives to do that today is to establish a personal brand on social media.

In fact, 82% of consumers are more likely to trust a company whose CEO and leadership team engages on social media.

And the benefits of executives building personal brands extend to the employer brand and team morale, as well. 81% of employees believe that CEOs who engage on social media are better equipped to lead companies in the web 2.0 world.

One of the critical components in developing your professional reputation online is to have a strong personal brand statement. This article includes personal brand statement examples for leaders and shows the creative ways that executives are highlighting their expertise and strengthening trust within their organizations.

We’ll explain why personal branding is important and how leaders are using employee advocacy platforms to boost their personal brand strategy.

Why Personal Branding Matters for Leaders

Personal branding revolves around how people can share helpful content and become a resource for their networks. It is a strategy that can have a great impact on leaders’ ability to advance their careers, provide value, and build trust.

Having a strong personal brand can often lead to being an established industry thought leader which can lead to speaking opportunities, partnerships with other companies, and amplifying the achievements at your company.

And really, any employee is expected to be able to explain what they do in their role and how they make an impact at an organization.

Personal branding on social media extends the impact of that knowledge by sharing expertise with others and also benefiting the business by attracting partners, customers, and talent. That’s why some companies are starting to invest in employee personal brands and seeing big benefits to the bottom line.

Companies find value in executives that are using their platforms to build an audience or community that cares about their industry and will be weighing that influence more and more in their leadership hiring decisions.

The Best Personal Brand Statement Examples for Leaders

The leaders below are building powerful audiences online and using their personal brand statements to drive connections and followers. Check out these personal brand statement examples for leaders as inspiration and that can help you craft your own.

1. Mona Kiblawi Charif

Mona Kiblawi Charif is the Chief Marketing Officer at NTT DATA Services and offers a master class in the short but sweet personal branding statement. From just her Twitter bio, Mona shows her dedication to customers, topics of interest like STEM, and her sense of humor. She is both professional and personable while clearly identifying the expertise she will share on the platform.

2. Robin Daniels

“I’m a business and marketing leader focused on delivering epic results through innovative, fun, and highly differentiated go-to-market activities while empowering people and teams to do the best work of their lives.”

As the CMO at Matterport, Robin Daniels has developed an enthusiastic personal brand that is all about growth and positivity. And his personal brand statement reflects that excitement by describing how he wants his teams to feel about working with him with words like epic, fun, and empowering.

3. Anjali Sud

“Every day: pursuing our mission to enable professional-quality video for all. These days: just another working parent trying to keep it together.”

Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo, uses her personal brand statement to connect her professional mission and her personal life in a way that is both timely, personable, and informative. She establishes herself as someone who will share all aspects of her life and backs it up with posts of her family and interviews about a typical pandemic workday.

4. Dan Price

“I want to be a small part of a revolution where business ceases to be primarily about money, but instead is focused on mission, service, and solving the problems of humanity.”

The CEO of Gravity Payments, Dan Price, gained recognition after he announced a minimum company wage of $70K and cut his own salary by 90%. He uses his social media to share content about the U.S. workforce, income inequality, and global social issues. His personal brand statement and his actions that back it up, show a level of authenticity that is appealing to a lot of people and has built a large following.

5. Carla Piñeyro Sublett

“All my work, in marketing, sales, and non-profit organizations, is fueled by an unwavering commitment to make a difference in the lives of the people I work with, the customers I serve and the community I live in. As CMO at IBM, I lead the global marketing organization and am responsible for all aspects of the company’s marketing efforts including company brand, proactive demand generation, and enhancing customer engagement through partnering with sales.”

Carla Piñeyro Sublett, CMO at IBM, tells the story of her career and responsibilities while focusing on the common thread that connects everything that she does – making a difference. She is able to succinctly sum up her responsibilities while also highlighting what is most important to her which builds trust.

6. Leela Srinivasan

“I’m a marketing leader these days, though my journey has included significant stints in sales and management consulting. I’m a connector at heart. I’m proud of the teams I’ve built and I turn to my customers for inspiration. It’s important to me that I love what I do and who I’m doing it with because that’s when my best work happens.”

The CMO of SurveyMonkey, Leela Srinivasan, has a personal brand statement example for leaders that focuses on the personal. She describes the personality traits and motivations that make her unique and establishes her leadership style as inclusive and aspirational.

7. Robert Chatwani

“I believe that technology serves as a force for positive change in society. My passion is building businesses that foster human connections, create hope, and expand opportunity. I lead with empathy, and focus on attracting, retaining, and growing great talent and world-class teams.”

Robert Chatwani, CMO of Atlassian, uses his personal brand statement to express his purpose and drive for personal impact on the world. His focus is on the large-scale impact of leading successful teams and increasing hope and empathy in the technology industry.

How Leaders Grow Personal Brands with Employee Advocacy Platforms

