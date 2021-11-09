4 Types of Recruitment Tools Your Organization Needs

Building a tech stack of recruitment tools and technologies is an essential part of attracting and hiring top talent today.

An organization is only as effective as its employees, but finding, hiring, and retaining those people is time-consuming and expensive.

Human resources isn’t only posting job descriptions and reviewing resumes, but also interviewing candidates, conducting skills assessments, and constantly striving to make the hiring process more inclusive.

It’s no surprise then that the hiring process can take weeks or even months to complete.

Recruitment tools and recruiting software streamline this process though, allowing HR to focus on what matters most: the candidates themselves. Let’s take a look at the ones you need in your tech stack.

1. Job Description Technology

One of the most important recruitment tools modern organizations need is software that helps create engaging job descriptions free of biased language.

Job descriptions are often the first touchpoint candidates have with an employer, and they affect the type of talent you attract. That’s why it’s so important for them to be accurate, non-bias, and reflective of company culture and values.

There’s no shortage of recruitment software designed specifically for crafting for effective job descriptions.

First, there are several augmented writing tools that use data-driven feedback to improve job descriptions. Textio, for example, analyzes more than 500 million job listings and recruiting mails to identify language patterns that’ll make your post more attractive and successful.

There are also recruiting tools that combat unconscious bias to make job descriptions more inclusive, increasing the number of qualified applicants.

Gender Decoder is a free tool that identifies gendered language so you can create descriptions that appeal to potential applicants regardless of their gender.

This is important because research shows that women are less likely to apply for a position if the job description is coded with more masculine language, which contributes to a less diverse workforce, especially in certain fields like tech.

Applied and Talvista are other recruiting softwares aimed at reducing bias. In addition to identifying gendered language, they also help you craft job descriptions that avoid eliminating potential candidates based on race, ethnicity, education, and more.

2. Applicant Tracking System

Recruitment tools to track applicants streamline the hiring process for both recruiters and applicants.

They ensure that hiring managers are in consistent contact with applicants and that candidates are informed of where they are in the hiring process and what to expect.

Today, there are numerous applicant tracking systems available.

Here are some of the most popular and top-rated ones on the market.

Breezy HR is an end-to-end recruiting software solution that manages candidates, lets you advertise jobs, provides you with comprehensive analytics, and enables you to schedule emails, text messages, and even interviews.

Greenhouse is a widely used recruitment tool that helps users find, track, and nurture talent every step of the way. It’s known for its easy-to-use referral system that enables current employees to refer candidates and track their progress.

Lever offers three products for each stage of the recruitment-and-hiring process: Lever Hire, Lever Nurture, and Lever Analytics. In addition to applicant tracking, it’s also known for prioritizing DEI efforts.

Workable provides solutions to find and recruit candidates and track them step by step. It also automates numerous hiring tasks, such as scheduling interviews and getting approvals.

3. Chatbot

Chatbots are no longer tools just for marketers to connect with potential customers — they’re now an important recruitment tool as well.

They allow candidates to ask questions before and during the application process.

In fact, they can answer up to 80% of standard questions within minutes. This is especially useful since more than half of candidates give up on a company if they haven’t received a response within two weeks of applying.

Chatbots also let recruiters connect with potential candidates, they can provide updates on application status, and they can even be used to conduct initial screenings.

Of course, not all chatbots make great recruitment tools.

Ineffective ones can detract from the application experience, decrease engagement, or even discourage a candidate from applying. So do your research before selecting one to aid in your talent acquisition process.

Here are a recruitment chatbots to consider:

Olivia is an AI recruiting assistant that automates numerous tasks and is available in several languages.

XOR can reach out to applicants via their preferred communication channel, and it handles screening, scheduling, and onboarding.

Eightfold is an AI-powered intelligence platform that’s used by major companies like LG and Booking.com.

4. Employee Advocacy Platform

An organization’s employer brand — essentially, its reputation as an employer — is key to attracting the best candidates.

In fact, 89% of passive job seekers and 84% of active ones consider employer brand before applying for a job.

But potential applicants don’t trust what a company says about itself as they do what the organization’s employees say about it.

That’s why an employee advocacy platform that encourages workers to create and share content about the company is so essential to modern talent acquisition.

Half of employees already talk about their employer on social media, and top companies encourage this. After all, they’ve invested a lot of time and resources into hiring the best people, so they trust them to advocate on their behalf.

When workers share company content or say positive things about their employer, their posts get eight times more engagement than brand posts.

And when employees share job content, it’s far more effective than when a company does it. In fact, 30% of people say employee-shared job content is the most relevant and useful.

Instructure grew its content shares by 3,800% in just two months.

Companies can certainly engage in employee advocacy without a dedicated platform, but a pure play solution like EveryoneSocial gets results. That’s why job postings are some of the most engaging content shared from EveryoneSocial.

EveryoneSocial is More Than Just a Recruitment Tool

The world’s top brands, including Facebook, T-Mobile, and Dell rely on EveryoneSocial to revolutionize not only their organizations’ recruitment efforts, but also sales, marketing, communications, and more.

Take a tour of our product without having to talk to sales. (We won’t tell.)

Or go ahead and try EveryoneSocial for free to see what it can do for you!